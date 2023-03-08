Republicans are wielding a new weapon against Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, and 14 other House Democrats - a proposed revision of the criminal code for Washington, D.C., that already has driven a wedge between Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. City Council.

Spanberger, now in her third term, has been a longtime target of the Republican National Congressional Committee. It released television ads on Wednesday aimed at her and 172 other Democrats who voted against a House resolution that would allow Congress to use its constitutional prerogative to block laws adopted by the local governing body.

The ads, timed with the pending vote by the U.S. Senate on the resolution on Wednesday, also exploit President Joe Biden's announcement that he would sign the resolution, rather than veto it, even though he supports statehood for the District.

"So crazy, even Joe Biden won't support the anarchy," a narrator darkly intones on the ad, produced in what the committee described as "a five-figure ad buy," meaning up to almost $100,000.

Congress retains oversight authority over actions by the District's government.

Biden cited a provision of the revised code that would reduce the maximum penalty for the lowest-level of carjacking, an increasingly prevalent crime in the city, without mentioning provisions that would increase criminal sentences for more severe or repeat offenses.

Spanberger responded Tuesday, “I believe that there is a high bar for elected officials from Virginia — or any other state — to interfere with Washington, D.C.’s local affairs. "

"This is a complicated issue, and D.C.’s local code change would have actually increased maximum penalties for several horrific crimes — including attempted murder, attempted sexual assault, and assaulting a police officer," she said in a statement.

The Republican ad contends that carjackers would be "given slaps on the wrists by pandering politicians" and that the revised code would reduce criminal sentences for murder convictions.

"What's next?" it asks. "Defund the police?"

Spanberger would seem like an unlikely target for that message, having excoriated former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democratic leaders for poor messaging on issues such as "defund the police" in the 2020 elections, when the party lost five House seats despite winning the White House.

"As a former federal law enforcement officer and former CIA case officer, I know what it means to keep our communities safe," she said Tuesday. "And in Congress, I have a track record of leading bipartisan legislation to crack down on fentanyl, fund our police, and fight addiction.”

Spanberger also was the only Virginian whom the RNCC targeted, even though four other Democrats in the state congressional delegation also voted against the resolution, which the House passed on a 250-173 vote on Feb. 9. Virginia's five Republican representatives supported the resolution. Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, had not yet won a special election for the seat. McClellan was sworn in as a member of the House on Tuesday night.

But Spanberger represents a potentially vulnerable political swing district. She positions herself as a centrist Democrat - and a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Coalition - who won two elections in a Republican-leaning district anchored in the Richmond suburbs and a third last fall in a newly drawn district based in eastern Prince William County and the Fredericksburg area. This year, she assumed a new role in advising the House Democratic leadership on concerns affecting battleground districts.

It hasn't helped her that Sens. Tim Kaine and Sen. Mark Warner, both Virginia Democrats, have indicated they expect to vote for the resolution, after Bowser vetoed the code revisions and the D.C. City Council overrode her veto.

Kaine and Warner said in a joint statement on Wednesday: “Both the city council chairman - who has withdrawn the legislation - and the mayor have suggested that these changes to the D.C. criminal code are not ready for prime time. We will vote for the resolution of disapproval and urge the mayor and council to work together to create a safer city for all, including the many Virginians who commute to D.C. for work every day.”