Governor, agency seek public input on development of Virginia Energy Plan

It’s time to update the Virginia Energy Plan (a process that happens every four years), so that means it’s also time for interested people to submit their ideas and comments to officials.

The Virginia Energy Plan is a guiding document that is crafted within the first year of each governor's administration and provides a framework for energy infrastructure in the state.

To solicit ideas, the Department of Energy has hosted an online forum since July 21.

People can also send an email to energyplan@energy.virginia.gov. There is also an online survey for stakeholders like local governments, organizations, businesses, trade groups, academia or advisory boards. Comments are being accepted through Sept. 16.

This Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. there will be an information webinar about the Virginia Energy Plan development process. Interested participants can register here.

The 2018 Virginia Energy Plan contained recommendations for renewable energy. It’s unclear how much of a role renewable energy will play in the 2022 plan, but “environmental stewardship” is listed among its objectives.

Affordability, reliability, capacity, competition, environmental stewardship and innovation are listed as components of how the plan will approach energy policy. Other objectives include lowering the cost of living, job creation, and “bringing people to Virginia.”

“We believe energy policy isn’t about things, it’s about people,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement. “How energy is generated and delivered to Virginians and Virginia businesses should accommodate the current and future needs of all Virginians.”

As of this story's publication, more than 50 people have submitted comments or suggestions to the online forum. Environmental stewardship and affordability are an overall theme from people who have already voiced their input.

“Please put efficiency and lack of pollution as your highest priority,” wrote commenter John Surr.

“Clean air, clean water, clean energy are a must,” said an anonymous commenter. “This will take some time as we have done much damage, but to do nothing is not an option. Each day, do what we can to make our energy sources clean and affordable for all.”

The focus on renewable energy comes as Congress recently passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which contains environmental provisions that states can tap into. In 2020, the General Assembly passed the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which aims to phase out the use of fossil fuels.

Another commenter, Nicholas Gimbrone commended Virginia’s “good steps” toward implementing solar and wind energy, but noted that “the price we pay for electricity today is too high.”

He wasn’t the only person to lament energy prices. And a recent update concerning Dominion Energy, the state’s largest energy producer, could mean higher bills are to be expected.

The State Corporation Commission recently approved an application for Dominion Energy to recover revenue for its big offshore wind project through higher rates for customers in a new clause attached to their monthly bills.

However, the SCC ordered Dominion to abide by a performance guarantee to protect consumers from additional costs if the farm of 176 wind turbines doesn’t perform as the company predicts.

Helen, a Charlottesville resident who did not include her last name, noted how higher power bills affect lower-income households and suggested putting consumer protections into the plan.

“I hope we implement consumer protection with whatever energy solutions we come up with so ordinary Virginians aren’t the ones who are having to pay extra for new/better forms of energy,” she wrote.