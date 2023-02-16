Black people in segregated America once consulted a guide book when traveling to determine what places they could visit safely. This was during the era of Jim Crow laws that disenfranchised Black people and limited travel and living options.

Now, the state legislature is closer to rolling out historical markers at former Green Book-approved locations around Virginia.

The Negro Motorist Green Book, by Victor Hugo Green, provided a list of hotels, service stations, pharmacies, barber shops, restaurants and other establishments that were deemed safe for Black people to patronize. The guide was published from the 1930s to the 1960s.

Colloquially referred to as the “green book,” the tome and time period inspired a 2018 movie of the same name. A fictional version of the green book is referenced in the HBO show "Lovecraft Country," as its protagonists navigate a segregated America and encounter racism and paranormal monsters that serve as an allegory for it.

Having already cleared the House of Delegates by unanimous vote, House Bill 1968, by Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, cleared a Senate committee Tuesday — moving it a step closer to likely passage in the full chamber.

The bill directs the Department of Historic Resources to designate or approve supplementary signs at locations around the state. The initiative would be supported by a partnership between the Virginia Tourism Corporation and the Department of Transportation.

Mullin’s bill builds on initial steps taken last year after the legislature approved measures for the Department of Historic Resources to identify green book sites around the state.

There is precedent, said Department of Historic Resources director Julie Langan, as the state has already included historic markers for the Lewis and Clark trail and the Virginia History Trail.

“It recognizes not only the disparities that took place, but it also celebrates the consistent overcoming efforts of African Americans,” Martin Brown, who directs Virginia’s Office of Diversity, Opportunity, and Inclusion, said during a House committee meeting on the bill last month.

He added that Gov. Glenn Youngkin supports the bill. The bill cleared the House of Delegates with unanimous support, as it cleared the Senate Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources committee.

Mullin called the site “hugely important to our history” when speaking in support Tuesday.

“I hope that they get the recognition and protection that they truly deserve,” he said.

The Times-Dispatch's 'Photo of the Day' for 2023 📷 Jan. 1, 2023 Jan. 2, 2023 Jan. 3, 2023 Jan. 4, 2023 Jan. 5, 2023 Jan. 6, 2023 Jan. 7, 2023 Jan. 8, 2023 Jan. 9, 2023 Jan. 10, 2023 Jan. 11, 2023 Jan. 12, 2023 Jan. 13, 2023 Jan. 14, 2023 Jan. 15, 2023 Jan. 16, 2023 Jan. 17, 2023 Jan. 18, 2023 Jan. 19, 2023 Jan. 20, 2023 Jan. 21, 2023 Jan. 22, 2023 Jan. 23, 2023 Jan. 24, 2023 Jan. 25, 2023 Jan. 26, 2023 Jan. 27, 2023 Jan. 28, 2023 Jan. 29, 2023 Jan. 30, 2023 Jan. 31, 2023 Feb. 1, 2023 Feb. 2, 2023 Feb. 3, 2023 Feb. 4, 2023 Feb. 5, 2023 Feb. 6, 2023 Feb. 7, 2023 Feb. 8, 2023 Feb. 9, 2023 Feb. 10, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Feb. 12, 2023 Feb. 13, 2023 Feb. 14, 2023 Feb. 15, 2023