Guzman withdraws from lieutenant governor's race, will vie to keep her House seat

Guzman cast her decision as a choice between her personal political ambition and a sense of duty to working-class and Hispanic Virginians to have her voice at least in the General Assembly. She opted to seek to retain her House seat.

"If my political future were the only thing at stake, I would roll the dice and hope for the best, as I think our campaign had a lot going for us and that there are many variables in a seven-person race," Guzman said. “But the communities I represent need my voice in the General Assembly."

When she launched her bid for lieutenant governor, Guzman pitched herself as the progressive voice missing from the Democrat-controlled Senate, which tends to be more business-friendly on legislation impacting workers. (The lieutenant governor presides over the Senate.)

She said that Democrats' control of the General Assembly and the Executive Mansion have so far failed to deliver "on what should be our core defining value: economic justice and workers’ rights."

Guzman is a prominent advocate for paid sick and family leave, and supports repealing the state's "right-to-work" law, under which union membership may not be a condition of employment.