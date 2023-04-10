Countries and companies are at high risk of cyberattacks. By investing in cybersecurity, governments and companies are trying to protect themselves from fatal attacks that could paralyze entirbe systems.
Ransomware attacks in December 2021 hit the computer system the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services said it uses to manage employee payroll and time sheets as well as computer systems and websites of General Assembly agencies and commissions.
The 2021 attack on the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services' system was part of hackers' assaults on the global network of the Ultimate Kronos Group, a digital cloud-based human resources management company.
The ransomware attack on legislative systems shut down computer systems and websites for the Division of Capitol Police and the Division of Legislative Services, at a time when the latter was drafting bills and resolutions for introduction in the approaching General Assembly session.