Computer hackers intercepted login information from several state employees as the workers tried to access the state's human resources and payroll apps on their personal devices.

The Department of Accounts and Virginia Information Technologies Agency took action to halt the hacking after becoming aware of it a week ago Monday.

The hackers used stolen login information to try to access employees' banking information, the agencies said.

So far, the agencies have identified three people who have been financially impacted by the incident.

State officials said VITA and the Department of Accounts are continuing to closely monitor the situation and more updates will be provided as they become available.

Ransomware attacks in December 2021 hit the computer system the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services said it uses to manage employee payroll and time sheets as well as computer systems and websites of General Assembly agencies and commissions.

The 2021 attack on the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services' system was part of hackers' assaults on the global network of the Ultimate Kronos Group, a digital cloud-based human resources management company.

The ransomware attack on legislative systems shut down computer systems and websites for the Division of Capitol Police and the Division of Legislative Services, at a time when the latter was drafting bills and resolutions for introduction in the approaching General Assembly session.

