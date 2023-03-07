WASHINGTON - Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan made history in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, with her hand on the worn Bible her father received in 1947 as pastor of a church in New York City's Harlem neighborhood, and "the one thing when he passed that [McClellan] wanted."

McClellan, 50, became the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress, succeeding her friend and political mentor, the late Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, just over three months after his sudden death in his home in South Richmond.

"Today, I succeed, but could never replace, A. Donald McEachin," she told the House after taking the oath of office.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., administered the oath before the assembled House and a group of family and friends in the gallery that included McClellan's 90-year-old mother, Lois Dedeaux McClellan, the third of 14 children who grew up on Mississippi's Gulf Coat and was the first of the children to graduate from high school and college.

Her father, the late James F. McClellan Jr., an educator at Virginia State University, was represented by his Bible, which customarily holds the poll tax receipt he received to vote as a Black man in Tennessee in 1948. McClellan had discovered the $2 receipt the night before the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and has kept it as a talisman of the family history that she calls the foundation of her public service, although she left the keepsake in Richmond on Tuesday.

"It not only shaped who I am, but the story of my family I carry into the policy-making arena," McClellan, who was born in Petersburg and raised in Matoaca on the other side of the Appomattox River in Chesterfield County, said in an interview on Monday. "I can't help but feel I stand on their shoulders."

As she often did during her whirlwind campaign for the congressional seat, McClellan told the House how her parents shared stories of their lives during the Depression "that showed the best of government in the New Deal and the worst of government in Jim Crow."

McClellan mentioned her role in introducing and passing the Voting Rights Act of Virginia, saying of her family that she recognizes "that in a lot of ways, I am fighting the same fight they did."

She entered the House chamber, wearing a bright blue pant suit, with her two children, Jackson and Samantha, at about 6:40 p.m. for the swearing-in ceremony at 7. Members of the Virginia delegation, including Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., gathered at the front of the chamber to welcome, in the words of Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd, "the newest representative of the commonwealth of Virginia." The House rose in a standing ovation when Scott introduced her as the first Black woman elected to Congress from the state.

After the ceremony, McClellan was sworn in as a member of the Congressional Black Caucus. She had served as vice chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus.

It was the first time she had set foot in the Capitol since high school, although she had testified on the Equal Rights Amendment as a senator appearing before the House Oversight Reform Committee in a neighboring office building. As a law school student at the University of Virginia, she had wanted to serve as a staff attorney on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

"It's awe-inspiring," she said after her speech.

Now her work begins in a House led by McCarthy. He became speaker in early January after surviving 15 rounds of voting by divided Republicans. They hold a narrow majority after midterm elections that failed to deliver the decisive rebuke of President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies that the GOP had hoped.

McClellan is one of six Democrats in Virginia's 11-member House delegation. She served with five of Virginia's congressional representatives during her 18 years in the General Assembly — Democrat Jennifer Wexton of the 10th District and Republicans Rob Wittman of the 1st, Jen Kiggans of the 2nd, Ben Cline of the 6th and Morgan Griffith of the 9th.

She was an intern when Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, served as lieutenant governor from 1994 to 1998, and lost the 1997 election for governor to Republican Jim Gilmore. Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-11th, is a former chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, who lives in Henrico, is serving her third term in a district that shifted its center from the Richmond suburbs to Northern Virginia and the Fredericksburg area last year. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, now serves a slice of Hanover County and Richmond's outer suburban counties of Louisa, Powhatan, Goochland and Amelia.

She learned Tuesday that she will serve on the House Armed Services Committee with Wittman, its vice-chairman, and Kiggans — a helpful assignment for a congresswoman representing a state that relies heavily on defense spending for its economy.

McClellan also has a strong ally in Scott, who was the second Black congressman elected in Virginia, after Rep. John Mercer Langston in 1888. McEachin, a close friend and political mentor, was the third, winning a fourth term just three weeks before his death.

For Kaine, her longtime political mentor and a 4th District resident, the moment was personal. He officiated at McClellan's wedding in 2008 to David Mills, whom she met when he worked for Kaine's successful gubernatorial campaign in 2005. Kaine said that when he entered the Senate in 2013, Virginia's congressional delegation had no women, but it now includes a state-record four — three of them named Jennifer — which he called "a particularly exciting development."

McClellan also worked as a volunteer on the 2001 gubernatorial campaign of now-Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. Warner joined Kaine in endorsing McClellan in the Democratic firehouse primary she won with ease in December over Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, and two other candidates. She then won a special election for the congressional seat by 50 percentage points over Republican Leon Benjamin on Feb. 21.

Another statehouse mentor came to the Capitol to watch McClellan being sworn into office — former Del. Viola Baskerville, D-Richmond, whom she succeeded in the House of Delegates after Baskerville made an unsuccessful bid in 2005 to become lieutenant governor.

McClellan entered the House of Delegates in 2006 with McEachin, whom she succeeded in the state Senate in 2017 after his first election to Congress. Now, she takes his place in representing the 4th Congressional District, which sprawls across 15 localities from Richmond, parts of Chesterfield and Henrico counties, and the Tri-Cities area through Southside to the North Carolina line.

She cast her first vote in the House shortly after taking the oath of office on Tuesday evening. The vote was routine, but ahead of her this year are big votes on a new farm support bill, the National Defense Authorization Act and a bruising battle over raising the nation's debt ceiling, which Republicans seek to tie to deep cuts in federal government spending.

But on her first day, McClellan learned her way around a new Capitol in the national seat of government. During orientation, she received the keys to her office in the Rayburn Building, where Wittman, another Richmond-area representative, also is quartered.

She finally met all 16 members of her staff in person. Eleven are former employees of McEachin's congressional office, including his Chief of Staff Tara Rountree, who remains in the role for the new congresswoman. The office will be equipped and begin functioning on Wednesday. McClellan will maintain an office in Richmond, and is making arrangements for satellite offices elsewhere in the 4th District.

Virginia's newest member of Congress, the great-granddaughter of an emancipated slave, said she would dedicate her service to "making government by and of the people actually work for the people."