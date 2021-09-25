Handful of Virginia House races highlight fight for control of chamber

Asked to comment on the Democrat's fivefold lead in fundraising, he said: “I feel like it’s an even race." Holmes, an operations infrastructure manager for a health savings account company, according to his campaign website, wouldn’t say whether he would participate in a debate against VanValkenburg or answer further questions.

District 73

Republicans might have a better opportunity elsewhere in western Henrico, where Del. Rodney Willett, the Democratic incumbent, is trying to win a rematch with Republican Mary Margaret Kastelberg, whom he defeated two years ago by about 1,300 votes out of more than 28,500 cast.

“I think the number one priority for Republicans is trying to win the Willett seat,” said Holsworth.

The district was in the hands of a Republican, John O’Bannon, for 17 years. O'Bannon was swept by the first "blue wave" after Trump won the presidency, losing to Democrat Debra Rodman in 2017. Rodman vacated the seat to run unsuccessfully for the state Senate, creating an opening for Willett.

This year is different, with Trump out of the White House and a Democratic president facing a sudden public backlash after an eight-month honeymoon.