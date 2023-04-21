They came to Hanover County, as with many other counties next to Virginia’s booming suburbs, seeking a rural-flavored life and a house that was easier on the budget. Now Hanover, where the median sale price for houses ranges above $400,000, wants to keep that sense of country life, along with encouraging more affordable housing.

County residents say they want to preserve a rural feel, and manage growth, says Andrew Pompei, principal planner, discussing the county's proposed new long-term development plan. They also want bike paths, sidewalks, trails and more parks, he said. And they want more different kinds of housing.

The county’s main tool for securing the rural feel, amenities and housing that residents tell officials they want will be its new comprehensive plan – those 20-year land use plans that Virginia localities are supposed to update every five years and that county staff hope to have before the Board of Supervisors later this year.

Current drafts mark a major shift from the usual comprehensive plan focus on what kind of uses people will make of which stretches of land, by focusing on how development in specific parts of the county ought to be designed. They are looking, at least for now, at some of the kinds of detailed directions that are more usual when a developer seeks to change the zoning of a piece of land or wants permission to vary from what county land use ordinances require.

Amenities, meanwhile, have become a major talking point when developers seek a rezoning or other land use permit.

Affordable housing is a growing concern for politicians – figuring out how to deal with Virginia’s soaring housing costs is a priority of Gov. Glenn Youngkin while Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney called for a $10 million a year, five-year program to tackle a shortfall of affordable housing in the city.

Hanover County residents and officials also worry about how to cope with soaring house prices, rents and developers’ preference to build for the high end of the market.

“I wonder how a young family is going to afford a place here,” Kristin Stevens told county planners at a recent public meeting seeking feedback on drafts of the long-term plan that officials have been circulating for months.

Feedback from residents so far suggests that means thinking about what the county’s aging seniors might need as well as how its renters, more than 40% of whom are already spending more than 30% of their income on housing, will cope with rising rents at a time when the fastest-growing sector of the market is for units going for more than $2,000 a month.

At the same time, drafts of the plan stress the transitions between areas: landscaping and buffers, for instance, plantings and setbacks between farm land and housing; or between homes and businesses.

It is looking to set standards for building designs and signs.

In the farm and forest lands that account for most of the county’s land area, the draft plan suggests keeping the current requirement that averages one home for every 6.25 acres. It calls for buffers of 100-feet or more wide on major rural roads to preserve views of open fields and woods, and says any subdivisions could set at least 70% of the areas as open space.

For areas designated as rural villages – Beaverdam, Montpelier and Hanover Court House – it would limit new subdivisions to 25 acres and require at least one acre for every house. New commercial buildings should use design elements and materials like those on nearby history buildings and should not be more than 15,000 square feet.

A new type of zone, called suburban transition, would buffer farms and woods from more developed suburban neighborhoods. It would set minimum lot sizes of 20,000 square feet – a bit less than half an acre – require that any new projects reserve 20% of land as open space, and urge bike paths and sidewalks on at least one side of a street.

Planners suggest this for such places as the area around Route 54 and Burleigh Drive, the west side of Old Ridge Road between the South Anna River and Hickory Hill Road and the east side of Elmont Road from Ashland’s town line to Ashcake Road.

For the three other suburban zones that carry over from the current plan, the draft calls for sidewalks, bike paths and open spaces, ranging from 15% for the least densely built one to 25% for the denser two. The plan says garages need to be placed so they don’t dominate what passers-by see as they walk, bike or drive down streets.

Currently, county planners are recommending that accessory dwelling units – think standalone mother-in-law suites – be allowed in all areas zoned for residential use as well as supporting more age-restricted housing for low-income seniors and possibly taking unused county land for mixed-income senior housing.

For commercial areas, the plan stresses planting and landscaping as buffers separating business facilities from roads and neighborhoods, with interconnected streets and shared driveways inside a commercial area to reduce traffic on major roads, as well as sidewalks, bike paths and monument-style signs – that is, signs that are the shape of a tombstone, rather than that stick up above a roof line.

The plan also contemplates a pedestrian and bicycle “spine network” to connect communities to key facilities such as schools, libraries, and grocery stores, and notes that residential areas around the Lee-Davis Road Corridor lack sidewalks and bike lanes. Improvements along the Atlee Station Road correction could make it safer for students to walk or bike to Cool Spring Elementary School, Chickahominy Middle School, and Atlee High School.

In addition, the plan suggests Hanover partner with others for the long-hoped-for 43-mile Fall Line Trail. In Hanover, it would mostly follow the route of the old Ashland Trolley Line, running for about 4.8 miles from the end of the existing Trolley Line Trail in Ashland to the Chickahominy River near Holly Hill Road. From there, the trail would eventually make its way to Petersburg.

