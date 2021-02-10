Hazard pay on way to home health agencies, but Medicaid rates still a concern

One-time hazard pay is on its way to almost 26,000 aides for home health care and personal care attendants who serve elderly and disabled Virginians in their homes.

However, the General Assembly still must decide whether to raise reimbursement rates for serving Medicaid recipients to help offset pending increases in the minimum wage and, if so, by how much.

The Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, the administrator of the state's Medicaid program, last week approved $42.5 million in hazard payments to home health workers, both aides who work for private agencies and personal care attendants who work directly for Medicaid clients in their homes.

The agency already had approved $48 million last month to send one-time payments of $1,500 each to more than 29,000 attendants who provide "consumer directed" care to Medicaid clients, using federal money allocated to Virginia under the CARES Act Congress adopted in late March.

The hazard pay has been slower to come for aides at home health agencies because the state has struggled to determine how many of their employees are eligible for the payments. The total cost is now estimated at $102 million in federal relief funds, or about $30 million more than the $73 million that Gov. Ralph Northam announced in October.