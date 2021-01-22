Hazard payments for home health workers arrive later and lighter than expected

"We're very glad to see these payments," he said. "They're literally a down payment on what home care workers need."

The process of getting the hazard pay to workers has taken time because it's a complicated business, the state said.

Some workers are employed directly by Medicaid recipients and their families. Others work for agencies. Some worked for both at different times during the nearly four months in which they were eligible for hazard pay, while others no longer are employed by the same Medicaid recipient or home health agency for whom they worked last year.

Nuckols said the state agency developed processes "to ensure that each eligible individual received a single hazard payment and to make sure all other appropriate fiscal protections were in place for expenditure of these public dollars.

"We are aware some agencies did not submit the required data needed for verification of their employees' eligibility, and we are discussing options at this time," she said.

Nuckols said the state also "was aware from the beginning that this process would require coordination with the employer agencies, payment processing agencies and the state tax department, all of which have their own processes and schedules."