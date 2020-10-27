Health department confirms 16 dead in COVID-19 outbreak in Chester nursing facility

Chesterfield County health officials confirmed on Tuesday that 16 residents of a long-term-care facility in Chesterfield have died of COVID-19 in an outbreak that has infected 69 residents and 36 staff.

Chesterfield Health Director Alexander Samuel confirmed the deaths and cases at Tyler's Retreat at Iron Bridge in an intensifying outbreak that was first reported by WRIC 8 News.

Tyler's Retreat is owned by Saber Health Care Group, an Ohio-based company that operates long-term-care facilities in Virginia and six other states. The company and facility did not immediately return requests for comment.