Health districts in parts of Northern Virginia, Southwest, will begin vaccinating people over 75, front line workers next week

Some localities in Northern Virginia and Southwest Virginia will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to front-line essential workers and anyone over the age of 75, state health officials announced Friday.
These localities -- none in the Richmond metro area -- will move onto the next priority tier of vaccine delivery, having nearly completed vaccinations of health care workers and nursing home residents, which were first in line for the new vaccine.
The health districts that will move ahead include Alexandria, Arlington, Cumberland Plateau, Fairfax, Lenowisco, Lord Fairfax, Loudoun, Mount Rogers, New River, Prince William and Roanoke County/Allegheny.
The state expects all localities in the state begin vaccinating the wider priority group by the end of the month. Each health district will announce when they're ready to do that individually through the state.
“This is an important step that will provide increased flexibility to health districts across the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Danny Avula, newly appointed COVID-19 Vaccine Coordinator for the Virginia Department of Health.
“The Governor has made it very clear that the state should not be holding anyone back - if health districts are ready and able to begin Phase 1b vaccinations, they must be able to do so.”
Information about which health districts have begun vaccinating people over 75 and essential workers will be shared at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.
The department warned that it may take several months to vaccinate everyone in those categories because of current supply. The state is currently receiving 110,000 doses per week.
Less than a month into the state’s COVID-19 vaccination effort, the state has fielded some criticism over its pace. While the state has received 482,000 doses of the vaccine, just 142,000 Virginians have received the first shot, with another 7,000 receiving their two doses.
Gov. Ralph Northam and state health officials on Wednesday said the state would make a concerted effort to pick up the pace, announcing the two coming priority groups and vowing flexibility to “get shots in arms.” To hospitals, which led the first part of the vaccination effort to give shots to healthcare workers, Northam said: “empty those freezers.”
The second priority group, called “group 1b,” is defined as Virginians whose jobs are “essential to the functioning of society,” who can’t work remotely and who are at a high risk of exposure. It will include: first responders, corrections officers, educators, homeless shelter workers, public transit workers, agriculture workers, grocery store workers, mail carriers, manufacturing workers.
It also includes anyone 75 or older. Priority group 1b is 1.2 million people.
The administration said Wednesday that teachers and day care workers are a key priority for the administration, and will be “near the top” of the priority list.
It’s unclear when vaccinations will begin for the next tier of citizens, which will include anyone between the ages of 65 and 74, anyone with a health condition that makes them vulnerable to COVID-19, and workers with roles “essential to the functioning of society.”
VDH Priority Group Guidance
Phase 1b: Front-line essential workers, people age 75-plus, people in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps
Front-line essential workers are defined in this instance as those at higher risk of COVID-19 exposure who can’t work remotely and are not health care personnel.
This is the order in which these workers will be reached out to:
Police, fire and hazmat
Corrections and homeless shelter workers
Child care, K-12 teachers and staff
Food and agriculture
Manufacturing
Grocery store
Public transit workers
USPS and private mail carriers
Essential workers, people age 75 and older and those in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps can access vaccinations through their local health departments, health care systems and pharmacies. This group is expected to start vaccinations by February.
Phase 1c: Other essential workers, people ages 65 to 74 and people over the age of 16 with a condition or disability that makes them high risk for COVID-19
Under this phase, essential industries are prioritized in the following order:
Energy
Water and wastewater
Housing construction
Food service
Transportation
Higher education faculty and staff
Finance
IT
Media
Legal services
Public safety engineers
Other public health workers
Officials needed to maintain continuity of government
These essential workers are expected to receive the vaccine through employer-based vaccination clinics, but others can receive them through local health care providers and pharmacies. Same goes for people ages 16 through 74 with high risk conditions or disabilities. More information is expected in the coming weeks.
