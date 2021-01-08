Health districts in parts of Northern Virginia, Southwest, will begin vaccinating people over 75, front line workers next week

The department warned that it may take several months to vaccinate everyone in those categories because of current supply. The state is currently receiving 110,000 doses per week.

Less than a month into the state’s COVID-19 vaccination effort, the state has fielded some criticism over its pace. While the state has received 482,000 doses of the vaccine, just 142,000 Virginians have received the first shot, with another 7,000 receiving their two doses.

Gov. Ralph Northam and state health officials on Wednesday said the state would make a concerted effort to pick up the pace, announcing the two coming priority groups and vowing flexibility to “get shots in arms.” To hospitals, which led the first part of the vaccination effort to give shots to healthcare workers, Northam said: “empty those freezers.”

The second priority group, called “group 1b,” is defined as Virginians whose jobs are “essential to the functioning of society,” who can’t work remotely and who are at a high risk of exposure. It will include: first responders, corrections officers, educators, homeless shelter workers, public transit workers, agriculture workers, grocery store workers, mail carriers, manufacturing workers.

It also includes anyone 75 or older. Priority group 1b is 1.2 million people.