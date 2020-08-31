Health officials warn of COVID-19 spread in Tri-Cities and Southside

Virginia health officials are warning of increasing spread of COVID-19 in the region stretching from the Tri-Cities to the North Carolina line.

Prince George County, bordering the Tri-Cities, has confirmed 48 cases of COVID-19 since Friday and 222 since Aug. 1 — or 40% of all cases since the coronavirus pandemic began — according to the Virginia Department of Health daily COVID-19 online dashboard.

Greensville County, in Southside Virginia along the North Carolina border, recorded 36 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, less than a week after confirmed 40 cases in one day. The county, with a population of about 12,000 people, including 3,200 inmates at two state correctional facilities, has confirmed 289 cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 1, or about 41% of total coronavirus cases.

The Crater Health District, based in Petersburg, warned of “an increase in community transmission cases as well as new cases related to facility outbreaks.” Community transmission represents the spread of the virus in the general population, rather than congregate settings such as nursing homes and prisons.

The department said residents in the region “should assume risk of exposure is everywhere.”