Heaphy to serve as chief investigative counsel for committee probing Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

Tim Heaphy, a Virginia senior assistant attorney general, is taking a leave of absence in order to serve as chief investigative counsel to the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Heaphy, who also is counsel to the University of Virginia, previously served a partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth, and as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia.

Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement: “I am incredibly proud that a member of my team has been asked to help with something as important as the investigation into just what happened that led to the insurrection on the Capitol on January 6th and I wish Tim the best of luck in these endeavors.”

Following the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Heaphy conducted a review at the city's request. It faulted government and law enforcement officials at multiple levels and found that “the planning and coordination breakdowns prior to August 12 produced disastrous results.”

Former Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th, will be a senior technical adviser to the panel.

Jasmine Yoon will be acting university counsel during Heaphy’s absence.