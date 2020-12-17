'Help on way' - confidence builds behind relief package in Congress

Kaine said the decision to drop state and local government aid from the package freed money to pay for another round of stimulus checks, which he said could range from $600 and $800 for people who are below an income threshold that also is still being negotiated.

“We want it to go to people who’ve suffered,” he said. “It doesn’t need to go to people who’ve not had a financial hit.”

“I feel very, very good about it,” Kaine said.

Warner said state and local governments also would benefit from other parts of the package, such as $82 billion for education, $25 billion for emergency rental assistance and $16 billion for distributing vaccines and other direct measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He also wants to ensure that the package targets relief to small businesses that have lost money — at least 30% in any quarter this year compared to the same quarter last year — and minority-owned businesses that don’t have the same access to lending institutions as others.