Henrico prosecutor Shannon Taylor will forgo run for attorney general

Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor said Friday that she will not seek the Democratic nomination for attorney general.

“While I have been encouraged to run by many, many people, and not just Democrats, I must focus on the critical issues happening in Henrico from criminal justice reform to addressing longstanding systemic racism in our society," Taylor said in a statement.

"This is a seminal year for those important issues and my office is at the forefront of creating a fairer, more equitable, and more just criminal justice system that keeps Henircoans safe."

Taylor, Henrico's top prosecutor since 2012, said in June that she was "incredibly flattered" that colleagues and supporters were encouraging her to make a bid.

The calculus in the contest changed in September when incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, announced that he would seek a third four-year term rather than run for governor.

Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, who announced his run for attorney general in July, remains in the Democratic contest.

Del. Jay Miyares, R-Virginia Beach is seeking the GOP nomination, as is Chuck Smith, a Virginia Beach lawyer who unsuccessfully ran for attorney general in 2017.

Herring is the first Democrat to serve as attorney general since 1994. If he were to win and complete a third term he would be Virginia’s longest-serving attorney general since Abram Penn Staples, who held the post from March 1934 to October 1947.