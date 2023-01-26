Henrico school board votes to keep challenged book

As the Virginia House voted on Thursday to pass bills addressing what books should be available in school libraries, the Henrico School Board voted to keep on its shelves a book that a parent challenged.

The young adult novel “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers, published in 1999, follows the story of a 16-year-old Black boy in Harlem who is on trial for murder. The story explores the racial discrimination that the boy faced during his trial and his time at the Manhattan Detention Center, and also describes sexual assault and suicide ideation.

A bill from Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, that the House of Delegates passed on Thursday would allow parents to bar their own children from access to books deemed to contain graphic sexual content.

Anderson stood on the House floor this week and read aloud from six books that are available in various school libraries in Virginia and contain sexual content.

“There are actual vivid demonstrations of children being raped by men, with women holding their hands down while the ceremonies of the rape occurs in the book,” Anderson said about "The Handmaid's Tale Graphic Novel."

He also read passages from the controversial graphic novel and memoir “Gender Queer,” which explores the author’s gender identity, and contains depictions of sex and sexual acts like masturbation and oral sex.

It was the No. 1 most challenged book of 2021, according to the American Library Association.

School boards in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake removed the book from those school divisions last year.

“I wanted to address this big lie that these books don't exist because they do," Anderson said. "There’s at least 100 if not more, and here's the problem: I don't know what's in my child's school library. I can't type in ‘fellatio’ and find every book that has pictures of fellatio."

Anderson said his bill, House Bill 1379, "mandates that the librarians who are the curators of the collection identify the books that have graphic sexual content – not gay theme, not trans, not heterosexual theme – graphic sexual content that is deemed harmful to minors.”

Once that index has been made, the second part of Anderson’s legislation would allow parents to bar their own children from accessing the books marked as containing sexual content.

The bill passed the House Thursday in a 51-45 vote.

The book, “Monster,” which the Henrico School Board voted to keep in school libraries Thursday, is not part of the general Henrico Schools curriculum, but a Godwin High School teacher assigned the book to a class to read.

The parent who submitted a formal request for reconsideration of the book wrote that her objection to the book was that students “could see people by the color of their skin instead of the content of their heart.”

The parent submitted with the complaint a hard copy of the book and cited more than 30 examples of what she termed “racially motivated statements,” along with more than 100 citations of other objections, including sexual assault, rape and suicide ideation. The parent also objected to the author’s “personal ideologies,” which include a fictional news conference with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and the details about a gun license.

When providing the document as part of a public records request, the school division redacted the name of the parent who challenged the book, citing a Freedom of Information Act exemption that allows redactions for “scholastic record information concerning identifiable individuals.”

FOIA officers in the Richmond, Chesterfield and Hanover school divisions said that no formal book challenges were submitted this school year.

Henrico’s book review committee met twice last school year – once to review the book “Out of Darkness,” a novel about an interracial teenage romance, and the other time to review the book “I’m a Gay Wizard.” Both books remained on school library shelves following recommendations from the committee and approval of the school board.

Before the recent trio of book challenges, the last time Henrico's review committee was utilized was in 2011.

The Henrico School Board did not mention the name of the book on Thursday, or explain that a book had been challenged.

Book censorship in public schools was a flashpoint at the end of Virginia’s 2021 gubernatorial race, and continued to be a major issue last year as school divisions across the state removed books from school libraries.

In addition to Anderson’s bill, several other pieces of legislation introduced this session seek to address what content should be available in Virginia’s K-12 school libraries.

A House bill sponsored by Del. Bobby Orrock, R-Caroline, would require the Virginia Department of Education to create model policies for school divisions to follow regarding rules for the selection and removal of books in public school libraries.

Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, proposed an amendment to Orrock's House Bill 1448 that would prohibit the ability to remove and restrict access to a book simply because of the presence of characters that are members of a protected class.

“It presumes the outcome of the bill,” Orrock said on Wednesday. “If you want to get your own bill, do so.”

The House rejected Simon's amendment, and voted 51-47 Thursday to pass the bill.

Simon’s concern is shared by many authors, anti-censorship groups and advocates for LGBT rights who say the recent uptick in book removals is an effort to purge school libraries of books that discuss race or center LGBTQ characters.

Last week the Senate Education and Health Committee defeated a bill from Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, that would have required school boards to establish policies on procedures for materials available to students in school libraries.

The Henrico County School Board, the Virginia Association of School Librarians and the Virginia Library Association had all opposed the bill, citing the fact that school boards already have procedures in place.

