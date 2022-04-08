Herb Jones announces run against Rep. Rob Wittman in 1st District

Three years ago, Herb Jones vowed to never run for Congress, but that was before supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a vain attempt to block certification of the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president of the United States.

That was too much for Jones, a retired U.S. Army officer who had served two tours in the Iraq War and whose maternal grandfather had been lynched in South Carolina.

"I watched these traitors and thugs try to overturn the election," he said indignantly.

Jones, 63, of Providence Forge, is the Democratic nominee to challenge Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, who is seeking a ninth term in a newly configured district that now includes parts of Chesterfield and Henrico counties, as well as New Kent and part of Hanover, under a political map the Virginia Supreme Court approved in late December.

"I think it's more competitive than it was before, especially with Henrico and Chesterfield," he said.

But Jones has no illusions about what he's up against in challenging Wittman, in his 16th year in Congress, with more than $752,000 in the bank at the end of last year and new fundraising totals to be released at the end of this coming week.

Wittman, who formally announced his re-election bid last month, was born in Washington and raised in Henrico County. He noted in a statement that with the addition of parts of Henrico and Chesterfield counties "I look forward to representing my childhood home."

Wittman recalled that he "grew up working as a short order cook for Shoney’s restaurant in Henrico," and that he also worked stints for the Richmond Braves "selling tickets and then as the mascot." He said he also once was a bag boy at Lukhard's Market in Richmond and a parking lot attendant at Kings Dominion.

The district is solidly Republican, voting for Trump in the 2016 presidential election and giving Republican Glenn Youngkin a 16-point margin in his gubernatorial victory last fall, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. The district's voters are about 72% white and 13% Black.

"It's not going to be easy," Jones said, "but it's not going to be easy for Wittman, either."

The odds are steep enough that Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, decided not to run in the reconfigured 1st, even though it now includes her current home in western Henrico. Instead, Spanberger is running for a third term in the newly configured 7th District, now anchored in Northern Virginia and the Fredericksburg area.

Jones chuckled and compared the impending campaign to Spanberger's race in 2018, when she unseated Rep. Dave Brat, R-7th, in a district that had been controlled by Republicans for decades.

He did not want to allow Wittman to win an uncontested election.

"I don't think anybody should run unopposed," he said.

Jones has political experience. He served three terms as elected treasurer in New Kent and unsuccessfully challenged Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, then majority leader, for his Senate seat in 2019.

Norment raised eyebrows by removing his opponent's name from a list of appointments by Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat who had nominated Jones to serve on the Virginia Military Advisory Council. "Had he just left it alone, I wouldn't have gotten any attention," Jones said.

Ultimately, Norment won by more than 19,000 votes.

Jones grew up in Roanoke and attended Appalachian State University in western North Carolina, where he earned a degree in health care management and joined the ROTC. He spent 10 years of active duty in the Army, ultimately being posted at Fort Lee near Petersburg, where he earned a master's degree from Florida Institute of Technology as part of the service's long-term civilian training program.

He joined the Army Reserves and began a long career in the financial services industry, including a stint as director of investor relations at Colonial Downs Inc., the former publicly traded company that owned the horse track in New Kent.

After the terrorist attacks on the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001, Jones was called back to active duty in the Army, serving two tours in Iraq. He retired, but spent two years directing logistics operations as a civilian for the Army in Afghanistan.

Now, he runs Pyramid Technology, a limited liability company he started with his brother to provide IT support, project management and logistics consulting.

Jones is critical of Wittman, whom he contends has "paid lip service" to expanding broadband internet service in rural parts of the district and neglected infrastructure, such as the widening of Interstate 64 between Richmond and Williamsburg.

Wittman joined three other Virginia Republicans in voting against the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment Act that Biden signed into law last fall.

Wittman has said he strongly supports investments in roads, bridges, passenger rail, broadband and other pillars of the package. But he contended that most of the $550 billion in new spending in the bill won’t go to traditional forms of infrastructure, but instead to what he called priorities of the Green New Deal that progressive Democrats advocate to combat climate change and protect the environment.

Jones' other concerns are the opioid crisis afflicting much of Virginia and access to health care. He faults Wittman for voting against legislation last month to cap the price of insulin.

"Climate [change] is an issue, and there are things that need to be addressed now," he said.

"We're in a critical time in the history of our country," Jones said. "We need people who have ideas and solutions who are willing to act."