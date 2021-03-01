Here are 26 reasons why the General Assembly session mattered

A bill to prohibit people from possessing guns inside a polling place passed both chambers. The House and Senate also passed legislation that would write into law bans on guns in the Capitol and state buildings and ban possession of guns on state Capitol grounds.

The governor signed a bill that expands from three to five days the time for State Police to do a background check before a gun sale.

The House passed a bill to ban possession or sale of guns without serial numbers that are designed to avoid detection devices. The House and Senate could not agree on a final version so the bill died.

Home Health

Personal care attendants who work directly for home bound Medicaid clients are slated to receive up to five days of sick leave each year. The state budget also would increase the Medicaid rates paid both to the attendants and home health agencies to pay for increases in the minimum wage on May 1 and Jan. 1. The budget provides money for a $15 daily stipend to nursing homes for each Medicaid resident to help pay for staff.

Higher Ed