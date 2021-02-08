Here's a look at where key issues stand in the General Assembly at halftime

A proposal to create a separate “reinsurance” pool for the most expensive health insurance customers has broad support except on the issue of who pays the state’s share of the bill. The legislation would direct the state to seek a federal Medicaid waiver to create the program as a way to reduce health insurance premiums for everyone else. The federal government would pay almost all of the bill, using savings from lower premium subsidies, but the proposal the House adopted would impose a 1% fee on all policies to pay for the state’s share of the cost. Insurers want the state to pay for it out of the budget. The proposal now goes to the Senate.