Here's what you need to know ahead of Tuesday's Virginia elections

Tuesday is Election Day. Area voters will choose members of the House of Representatives. In Chesterfield some voters will choose a member of the Board of Supervisors. Voters in Chesterfield and Henrico counties also will vote on bond referendums.

Here’s what you need to know:

Polling hours

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. (Anyone in line at 7 p.m. is to be allowed to vote.)

Weather

Tuesday's weather is mostly sunny with a high of 61 degrees.

Same-day registration

For the first time, voters will be allowed to register on election day. People who do so will cast provisional ballots so that the local electoral board can verify the voter's eligibility before the ballot is counted.

What’s on the ballot?

The state Supreme Court redrew Virginia's congressional districts in December, which changed the Richmond area's boundaries, primarily by shifting the 7th District to Northern Virginia.

In the 1st Congressional District, which now includes western Henrico County and western Chesterfield County, as well as eastern Hanover County, Rep. Rob Wittman, the Republican incumbent, faces Democrat Herb Jones and independent conservative David Foster.

The 4th Congressional District includes eastern Henrico, eastern Chesterfield and the city of Richmond and stretches south to Brunswick and Greensville counties. Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th, faces Republican Leon Benjamin in a rematch of their 2020 contest.

The 5th Congressional District now includes 13,400 voters in western Hanover County, as well as all of Louisa, Powhatan and Goochland counties in the Richmond area. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, faces Democrat Josh Throneburg.

Local matters

Henrico County is asking residents for approval to issue $511.4 million in bonds. In four yes-or-no questions Henrico will ask voters to approve projects for schools; recreation and parks; fire station and public safety; and flood prevention and stormwater drainage.

Chesterfield County lumps its projects into one ballot question. Chesterfield voters will decide whether or not to approve measures in a $540 million bond referendum.

The bonds would provide $375 million to the Chesterfield County Public School district and $165 million to the county government to fund projects for parks and recreation, the library system, fire stations and police precincts.

Chesterfield supervisor

Chesterfield also will hold a special election to fill the unexpired term of former Midlothian District Supervisor Leslie Haley, who resigned to join the Virginia attorney general’s office. Voters will choose between Democrat Mark Miller and Republican Jennifer McNich.

Registrar contacts

Richmond: (804) 646-5950

Chesterfield: (804) 748-1471

Hanover: (804) 365-6080

Henrico: (804) 501-4347

To check your polling place