Here's where 30 issues stand in the General Assembly with three weeks to go

With about three weeks left in the General Assembly session, hard bargaining remains on issues such as the budget, tax cuts and school choice.

So far Senate Democrats have dispatched a number of Republican priorities while House Republicans have defeated a number of key Democratic measures. That is likely to continue as bills and resolutions that cleared one chamber now move to the chamber led by members of the other party.

Here's a glance at where 30 issues stand as lawmakers work toward a March 12 adjournment.

Abortion

Democrats on a Senate committee defeated a GOP bill that would have mostly banned abortion after 20 weeks. A House committee did not take up its version of the bill.

The House passed a bill to require "informed consent" and another that prescribes required care for an infant born alive in a botched abortion.

Board of Elections

The House and Senate passed bills to expand the State Board of Elections and to have the board - not the governor - appoint the state's commissioner of elections.

Budget

Youngkin added $1.25 billion in revenue to the budget for the fiscal year that will end on June 30, but he hasn't changed estimates yet for the two-year budget that will begin July 1. Then-Gov. Ralph Northam proposed the $158 billion two-year budget in December and included about half of the more than $4 billion in tax cuts Gov. Glenn Youngkin is seeking.

The House and Senate money committees will release their versions of the budget on Sunday for votes by the House and Senate on Thursday. Then, negotiations will begin.

Cannabis

Senators approved legislation that would accelerate the start of legal sales of recreational marijuana to September of this year, through existing medical dispensaries and some hemp processors. The legislation also offers a path for recalibrating the sentences of people incarcerated due to marijuana-related convictions. No legislation on the new marijuana market or resentencing made it out of the House before the session's halfway point.

Casinos

A Senate committee defeated a bill that would have allowed Petersburg to vote on a proposed casino and would have barred Richmond from a do-over vote, but that could change in the proposed budget. Richmond voters narrowly rejected a casino in 2021.

Charter and lab schools

A Senate committee voted down legislation that would have given the state more power to approve applications for charter schools - public schools run by private entities - by establishing regional entities that could authorize such schools, and by granting the State Board of Education power to authorize them as well.

Both chambers approved legislation to expand the ability of colleges and universities to open "lab schools," public schools run by these entities with some public dollars. There are competing visions from the House and Senate for how to fund these schools.

Clean Economy Act

The House passed legislation designed to scale back the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act, but the Senate is expected to kill it. The House and Senate passed bills stripping power from citizen environmental regulatory boards.

Collective bargaining

The House passed a bill to repeal a 2020 law that lets localities give local public service employees the ability to collectively bargain for a contract. A Senate panel killed a Senate version of the bill.

Criminal justice

The Senate defeated a bill to eliminate almost all mandatory minimum sentences.

A Senate panel defeated a bill that would have given Attorney General Jason Miyares new powers to prosecute crimes even after he scaled back his bill in the face of broad opposition from Virginia prosecutors.

'Divisive concepts'

A Senate panel voted down a Youngkin-backed bill that would have banned the teaching of “inherently divisive concepts” in public schools. The House passed its version of the bill and Youngkin has similar language in the proposed state budget.

Felons' rights

A House subcommittee voted down a proposed constitutional amendment under which felons who have completed their terms automatically would regain their right to vote. The Senate backed the amendment, but the House action means the issue likely will not go to the state's voters in a referendum.

Football stadium

The House and Senate passed differing bills to set up a Virginia Football Stadium Authority as the state seeks to lure the NFL's Washington Commanders to Virginia. Both bills would authorize the authority to issue bonds to finance the project. The bills differ on how much money would go back to the team and how much would go toward paying off the bonds.

Governors schools

The House passed a bill to bar governors schools from using race as a factor in admissions.

Guns

Senate committees defeated bills to allow the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit and to repeal the law restricting handgun purchases to one a month.

The House voted for repeal of the state's 2020 "red flag" law. It allows a prosecutor or law enforcement official to petition a judge for an emergency substantial risk order to bar a person who poses a substantial risk of injury to himself or others from purchasing, possessing, or transporting a firearm.

The House also backed bills to repeal the requirement that the owner of a lost or stolen firearm report it to law enforcement within 48 hours or face a civil penalty; to reduce the penalties for carrying a concealed handgun without a permit; and to repeal a law giving localities the authority to bar guns from places such as government buildings and public parks.

The House and Senate passed bills making it a misdemeanor to knowingly possess a firearm on which the serial number has been removed or altered.

House and Senate committees defeated a number of other measures to remove gun restrictions.

Hazing

The House and Senate backed bills to combat hazing following the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University freshman. The House bill would make it a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The Senate bill would keep it a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail but let prosecutor charge someone with manslaughter as well as hazing without risking double jeopardy.

LGBT

A House panel rejected a proposed constitutional amendment to remove from the state constitution defunct wording barring same-sex marriage. The Senate backed the amendment, but the House vote means it is unlikely to pass.

Marcus Alert

The Senate passed a bill that would let 89 of Virginia's 133 counties and cities opt out of a 2020 law, the Marcus Alert, meant to improve the response to mental and behavioral health crises. The concern is that smaller localities can't afford the cost.

Masks

Youngkin signed a measure to end school mask mandates effective March 1.

Minimum wage

The House passed a bill to cap the state's minimum wage at $11 per hour and block scheduled future increases to $15 per hour. Senate Democrats defeated a similar bill in committee.

Parole

The House and Senate passed bills that would make the votes of the Parole Board subject to the Freedom of Information Act and a measure that requires the Virginia Parole Board to publish within 30 days a statement regarding any action it has taken on the parole of a prisoner.

Political contributions

Senators rejected proposals to limit political donations to candidates to $20,000 per election cycle and to cut off campaign cash from Dominion Energy and other utilities.

The Senate passed a bill that would bar some personal uses of campaign finance money by lawmakers.

Prisons

A House panel defeated an effort to launch an independent ombudsman and civilian oversight of the Department of Corrections.

Richmond sewers

The Senate approved a bill that would speed the deadline from 2035 to 2030 for Richmond to complete a $1.3 billion project to eliminate overflows of sewage-contaminated storm water into the James River. The bill includes a provision to waive the deadline if federal and state money isn't available to help pay for it.

School construction

A House panel defeated a measure that would have given all cities and counties the option of adding 1% to their local sales tax for school modernization or construction, subject to a local referendum, but approved a bill to create a school construction matching grant program and promised to address the issue in the budget.

The Senate approved its versions of the bill to let local voters to impose a 1% sales tax on themselves to pay for school buildings and a school construction grant fund. It also passed bills to expand the Literary Fund's ability to make low-interest loans for school construction and repairs; require the state to track the age and condition of school buildings; and let localities use unexpended budget money for school modernization.

Sexually explicit material

The Senate passed a bill to require parental notification about sexually explicit material in schools.

School offenses

The House and Senate passed bills that would require K-12 principals to report to police certain incidents that occur on school grounds and notify any involved minor's parents that the matter is being referred to authorities. When Democrats controlled the legislature they passed a law to give principals more discretion.

School resource officers

The House passed a bill to require a school resource officer in each elementary or secondary school. A Senate committee defeated a similar bill.

Tax cuts

The House and Senate remain divided over key pieces of Youngkin's package of tax cuts. The House has adopted all of them with little debate, while the Senate has killed his proposed 5-cent-per-gallon cut in the gasoline tax for 12 months, and deferred until next year proposals to double the standard deduction for income tax filers and give small businesses a one-time income tax exemption up to $250,000.

Both chambers have agreed to a $1.2 billion, one-time tax rebate of $300 for individuals and $600 for families.

They also adopted emergency legislation to conform the state's tax laws to the federal code, notably allowing businesses to fully deduct expenses in the last tax year, even if they received forgivable emergency loans or grants from the federal or state governments.

The House and Senate are divided over the scale of cuts to the state sales tax on groceries and the exemption of military retirement income from taxation. The House voted to repeal the entire 2.25% grocery tax, while the Senate retained the 1% that goes directly to local government. Both would replace the money taken from local K-12 schools, but not revenue drained from the transportation fund.

The House voted to exempt up to $40,000 of military retirement income, phased over three years, while the Senate limited the exemption to $20,000.

Both chambers blocked bills to carry out Youngkin's proposal to require voters to approve an increase of 1% or more in local real estate taxes after reassessment of property values. The Senate killed it, while the House amended it to require only public notice.

A House panel defeated a bill to make the earned income tax credit fully refundable. The Senate didn't act on its version of the bill, but Northam included it in his proposed budget.

Voting

The House passed legislation to restore the photo ID requirement for voting, to require that absentee ballots be received before polls close on Election Day in order to count, to limit absentee voting to the two weeks before an election and to scrap drop boxes for absentee ballots.

The House and Senate passed measures that require an applicant for an absentee ballot to provide the last four digits of their Social Security number on the application.

The Senate passed a bill requiring that the State Registrar of Vital Records transmit to the Department of Elections a weekly list of people who died in the previous week and requires general registrars to promptly cancel the registration of a person on the list.

Wheeler

The Senate voted 21-19 along party lines to back a committee amendment removing Andrew Wheeler, Youngkin's pick for secretary of natural resources, from a list of appointments working its way through the Senate.