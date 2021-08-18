Herring lawsuit alleges landlords JumpStart University, Visalios Education Center preyed on poor tenants

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is suing a pair of Richmond organizations and the man behind them for allegedly defrauding hundreds of poor tenants who sought their help.
JumpStart University Inc. and Vasilios Education Center lured renters struggling to get back on their feet with promises of support services and affordable housing, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Richmond Circuit Court that also names their founder and operator, Carl S. Vaughan. Instead, the lawsuit alleges, the organizations “aggressively evicted” renters, failed to deliver support services and left people worse off than when they started.
“When a landlord takes advantage of their tenants, especially when those tenants are low-income or even homeless, they must be held accountable for the harm they have caused,” Herring stated in a press release announcing the lawsuit. “Vaughan allegedly used his companies to take advantage of Virginians who were in tough financial situations – selling them a bill of goods that he would never be able to fulfill.”
The alleged pattern of behavior violated Virginia’s Consumer Protection Act and Landlord Tenant Act, the lawsuit states. Herring’s office is seeking restitution, civil penalties and attorney’s fees, among other legal remedies.
A message left with JumpStart University seeking comment from Vaughan went unreturned Wednesday; a receptionist said he was unavailable. His attorney, Jerrell Williams, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, either.
A former teacher and school administrator, Vaughan started JumpStart University as a nonprofit in 2014, according to its website. He launched Vasilios Education Center a few years later. Both organizations list 1900 Chamberlayne Avenue on the city’s North Side as their primary address.
Vaughan’s biography on the nonprofit’s website omits that he resigned from his last job with Richmond Public Schools in 2006 under a cloud. Six women said he had sexually harassed them while he was principal of Armstrong High School, according to Times-Dispatch reporting at the time.
“[JumpStart University] has developed a simple program that is designed to turn homeless situations into stable and consistent housing opportunities in just three short years,” its website stated.
Since 2016, the organization had lease agreements with about 275 people, the lawsuit states.
In advertisements, Vaughan’s organizations offer prospective tenants a variety of services, including crisis management, mental health services, help attaining GEDs, financial literacy and health and wellness courses, STEM and reading tutoring and others. Herring’s lawsuit alleges the marketing was a ploy.
Once they had signed on, the organizations gave renters ”sham documents,” like course schedules and syllabi, laying out the supposed wraparound services the organization required tenants to participate in through the arrangement. Tenants were charged upfront fees and recurring monthly fees for the services, but did not receive any services, the lawsuit states.
Leases the organizations used did not comply with state law. One version had a provision that tenants who were evicted for “disciplinary reasons” would not receive their security deposits back. It also stipulated tenants who broke the lease for any reason would forfeit their deposit. Neither condition is allowable, according to the lawsuit.
In addition, “flawed billing practices and inaccurate records” led to frequent instances where tenants contested amounts they did not owe, according to the lawsuit. When the organization threatened them with eviction if they didn’t pay the contested amount, many would drop their objections and pay to keep their housing, the lawsuit states.
The shoddy bookkeeping led some tenants to be evicted even if they did pay, according to the lawsuit. Since 2016, Jumpstart University filed 200 evictions in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield.
Vaughan’s organizations did not own apartments, but rather, would lease space from property owners and then sublease them to the renters his organizations lined up. They kept that fact from tenants until October 2019, according to the suit.
The subterfuge led to confusion over who was responsible for maintenance at the properties, which often had poor conditions.
On “multiple occasions,” tenants would pay JumpStart rent, but the organization would not use it to pay the property owners, the lawsuit states.
A hearing in the matter is not yet set.
