Herring lawsuit alleges landlords JumpStart University, Visalios Education Center preyed on poor tenants

Once they had signed on, the organizations gave renters ”sham documents,” like course schedules and syllabi, laying out the supposed wraparound services the organization required tenants to participate in through the arrangement. Tenants were charged upfront fees and recurring monthly fees for the services, but did not receive any services, the lawsuit states.

Leases the organizations used did not comply with state law. One version had a provision that tenants who were evicted for “disciplinary reasons” would not receive their security deposits back. It also stipulated tenants who broke the lease for any reason would forfeit their deposit. Neither condition is allowable, according to the lawsuit.

In addition, “flawed billing practices and inaccurate records” led to frequent instances where tenants contested amounts they did not owe, according to the lawsuit. When the organization threatened them with eviction if they didn’t pay the contested amount, many would drop their objections and pay to keep their housing, the lawsuit states.

The shoddy bookkeeping led some tenants to be evicted even if they did pay, according to the lawsuit. Since 2016, Jumpstart University filed 200 evictions in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield.