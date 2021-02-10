Hesitancy, heated disputes could hamper Virginia's marijuana legalization plans

“We’re part-time legislators. It’s 46 days and a 13,000-line bill. This bill makes more substantive change in the law than anything I’ve seen in the whole time I've been down here,” Deeds said in an interview.

“We want to get it right. We need to have it back before us next year. If you put a reenactment clause on it," he said of the language, "you are forced to spend time on it. Nothing will slide."

Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, who led the effort to kick a final vote on the bill to next year, said a handful of Democratic senators are hesitant or outright unwilling to support full passage of the measure this session. Surovell also successfully introduced language in the Senate bill calling for a statewide, non-binding referendum this fall to gauge the public’s support for legalization.

The House version does not include either of those conditions, or the language that would legalize possession of an ounce or less of marijuana this summer - a provision that has energetic support from civil rights groups.

Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, said he supports legalizing such possession starting this summer and will advocate for it in the House. But, the chief sponsor of the bill, Majority Leader Charniele Herring of Alexandria, said she has concerns.