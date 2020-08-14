High-pressure special session on COVID-19, police reform kicks off Tuesday

Under current state law, a law enforcement officer can only be decertified if they plead guilty or are convicted of any felony, certain misdemeanors or a sexual offense or domestic assault; flout training requirements; or, test positive or refuse to submit to a drug screening.

“The governor talks about making sure we have a police force people can believe in. So that whole decertification process is going to be a focus for us during the special session,” Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran said in an interview.

The details of the legislation are still in the works, but Democrats in both chambers have said they want to see the legislation compel law enforcement agencies to make sure the officers they hire have not been decertified.

Democrats in the House and Senate plan to introduce legislation calling for the creation of Citizen Review Panels to study police misconduct at the locality level, a key demand from protests in Richmond after the death of George Floyd, in the custody of Minneapolis police.

“Every locality should have a panel, absolutely, and they should be uniform,” Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, said in an interview. “There is a role for the General Assembly to require that they be in place.”