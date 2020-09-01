Higher COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads to remain through Labor Day to bar potential surge

Heightened COVID-19 restrictions in Hampton Roads will remain in place through Labor Day, as state officials hope to stymie a potential surge following the busy holiday weekend.
While the rest of the state remains under Phase Three guidelines, private and public gatherings in the state’s Eastern health region are limited to 50 people, compared with the current statewide limit of 250. All restaurants across 11 localities in the region currently must stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. and close down for service at midnight, as well as limit patrons to 50% of their capacity.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that keeping the restrictions in place to avoid a surge will be imperative as schools and colleges reopen.
“We need to think back to Memorial Day and July the 4th. We saw surges in the week, two weeks after those holidays across the state and certainly here in Virginia. We want to avoid those as summer comes to a close,” Northam said.
The governor said his decision aligns with guidance from federal health officials. On Monday, Northam participated in a call with the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who urged states to be wary of holiday weekend surges.
“Now is the time to double down on what we know is working so we can set ourselves up for success this fall,” Northam said.
Northam said that if downward trends continue in Eastern Virginia, and people are observed following social distancing guidelines through the holiday weekend, the additional restrictions on the region would be lifted “soon after Labor Day.”
COVID-19 trends statewide have been trending up since mid-August, but the share of positive cases among all tests remains below 10%, as suggested by public health experts.
Trends in the state’s Central, Northern, Northwest health regions remain steady. Cases in the Southwest health region are trending up — a sign Northam said is worrisome given limited health care resources in the state’s rural southwest.
License renewals
The state is extending the validity of driver’s licenses that expired in August, September and October by 60 days as the Department of Motor Vehicles works to address the backlog resulting from COVID-19.
In addition, licenses expiring in November will remain valid until the end of that month.
The DMV said Tuesday that the extension will apply to roughly 275,000 customers. DMV offices are currently open, but operating by appointment only.
