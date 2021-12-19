'History had its eyes on' Gov. Linwood Holton, journalist Ann Compton says in memorial tribute

Former Gov. Linwood Holton was remembered Sunday as a landmark Virginia political leader who embraced school desegregation and heralded the start of robust two-party political competition in the state.
Holton, Virginia's first Republican governor of the 20th century, held the office from 1970-74. He died in October at 98.
"History had its eyes on you, Governor Linwood Holton," former ABC News White House correspondent Ann Compton said in her eulogy during a memorial service at Richmond's Second Presbyterian Church.
Compton, who began her career in Roanoke and then became a Virginia statehouse reporter, said that on Monday, Aug. 31, 1970, Holton created "a defining moment." The governor, accompanied by a Capitol Police officer, escorted his smiling daughter, Tayloe, to Richmond's majority-Black John F. Kennedy High School.
Holton's belief in civil rights and school desegregation was crystallized in a news photograph that ran in papers across the country.
Compton noted that in a South in which "governors once stood in the schoolhouse door," David Brinkley opened that night's "NBC Nightly News" with images of Holton and his daughter charting a new path in Virginia. Compton said that the following morning The New York Times ran the story on its front page, along with "a photograph that captured a moment of national shift."
As the memorial service began, Pastor Alex Evans paid tribute to Holton.
"We share gratitude for the life and the leadership, the faith, the fortitude, the inspiration and the commitment of A. Linwood Holton," Evans said. "We share an affection for him, an affection for the way he lived and love and served."
In 1969, Holton became the first Republican elected governor of Virginia since 1881. His election began decades of robust two-party competition as Virginia threw off vestiges of the segregationist Democratic "machine" of Harry F. Byrd Sr.
From Holton's election to the election of Republican Glenn Youngkin on Nov. 2, Virginians have elected seven Republican governors and six Democratic governors.
Holton was the father-in-law of Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., a Democrat who served as governor from 2006-10. Anne Holton, another of the late governor's four children, lived in the Executive Mansion as a child and then again as first lady.
Holton, born in Big Stone Gap, was renowned for his political perseverance. He lost two campaigns for the House of Delegates in the 1950s and his first bid for governor in 1965, but defeated Democrat John Battle for governor in 1969.
Holton attended Washington and Lee University, where he met John Warner, who would become a lifelong friend - and a friendly rival for the GOP U.S. Senate nomination in 1978. The nomination ultimately went to Warner after Richard Obenshain was killed in a Chesterfield County plane crash.
Holton left W&L to serve as an engineering officer in the submarine service during World War II. He completed his undergraduate work at W&L and went on to receive a law degree from Harvard.
He and his wife, Virginia Harrison Rogers, known as Jinks, married in 1953.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Holton is survived by four children: Tayloe Loftus, a physician in Syracuse, N.Y.; Anne Holton, of Richmond; A. Linwood III, who goes by Woody, a historian and professor at the University of South Carolina and Dwight, a lawyer and former federal prosecutor in Portland, Ore.
Virginia is the only state that bars governors from serving consecutive terms, so Virginia has an unusually large roster of former governors.
When a new Virginia governor is inaugurated - as Youngkin will be on Jan. 15 - predecessors who are able to attend traditionally gather with the new member of the club for a portrait. Holton faithfully took part in the quadrennial rite into his late 90s.
On the day of Gov. Ralph Northam's inauguration in January 2018, Holton sat front and center in a photo of 11 Virginia governors. (Former Gov. Gerald Baliles died in October 2019.)
Virginia's nine living governors are Chuck Robb, Doug Wilder, George Allen, Jim Gilmore, Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, Bob McDonnell, Terry McAuliffe and Northam.
(804) 649-6645
Twitter: @AndrewCainRTD