'History had its eyes on' Gov. Linwood Holton, journalist Ann Compton says in memorial tribute

As the memorial service began, Pastor Alex Evans paid tribute to Holton.

"We share gratitude for the life and the leadership, the faith, the fortitude, the inspiration and the commitment of A. Linwood Holton," Evans said. "We share an affection for him, an affection for the way he lived and love and served."

In 1969, Holton became the first Republican elected governor of Virginia since 1881. His election began decades of robust two-party competition as Virginia threw off vestiges of the segregationist Democratic "machine" of Harry F. Byrd Sr.

From Holton's election to the election of Republican Glenn Youngkin on Nov. 2, Virginians have elected seven Republican governors and six Democratic governors.

Holton was the father-in-law of Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., a Democrat who served as governor from 2006-10. Anne Holton, another of the late governor's four children, lived in the Executive Mansion as a child and then again as first lady.

Holton, born in Big Stone Gap, was renowned for his political perseverance. He lost two campaigns for the House of Delegates in the 1950s and his first bid for governor in 1965, but defeated Democrat John Battle for governor in 1969.