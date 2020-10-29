Home health aides face deadline to prove hours for Medicaid hazard pay

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Two things: people need the money now and what does 'after January 1' mean?" said David Broder, president of SEIU Local 512.

State officials say the delay is necessary to verify eligibility and process the payments through different employers - the Medicaid clients themselves or fiscal agents for them, or through home health agencies that employ aides. About 14,000 aides work for home health agencies.

"The CARES Act is quite complicated," Nuckols said.

So is Virginia's Medicaid program. Aides and attendants qualify for the one-time payments if they delivered services through one of six Medicaid programs - the Community Living Waiver; the Family and Individual Support Waiver; Commonwealth Coordinated Care Plus Waiver; Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnostic and Treatment; Medicaid Works; and the Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE. Medicaid waiver programs allow the state to deliver care to people in their communities instead of institutions.

The hazard pay is available to people who no longer work for Medicaid clients or home health agencies, as long as they provided services during the nearly four-month period that began with Northam's declaration of a public health emergency on March 12.