'Hope restored': Vaccinations reset for independent seniors at Westminster Canterbury

CVS has administered about 75,000 doses of the vaccine to residents and employees at 870 long-term care facilities in Virginia since the end of December as part of a national pharmacy partnership with Walgreen's and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The company says it has administered first doses to all nursing home residents and employees, and second doses to 65% of them. It says it is close to completing first doses for residents and employees of assisted living facilities.

At Westminster Canterbury, CVS already has given both vaccine doses to 465 employees and residents of the community's skilled nursing units. It also has administered the first dose to 140 assisted living residents and additional employees, who are scheduled to receive the second dose in mid-February.

It remains unclear what prompted the decision to cancel the CVS clinics that it has scheduled for independent living residents at Westminster Canterbury.

The Virginia Department of Health "had nothing to do with these decisions," spokeswoman Maria Reppas said Friday.

In the governor's office, Yarmosky said that when the state learned about the cancellation, "we immediately began working with local partners, including the Richmond Health Department, to cover these appointments."