Hopes for 'orderly session' run into election-year politics in General Assembly

Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar hopes the General Assembly learned the value of a "procedural resolution" after failing to adopt one at the beginning of a special session that began in mid-August and extended beyond Election Day.
The customary agreement between the House of Delegates and Senate on the operating rules for General Assembly sessions defines the boundaries of legislative action. When the Senate rejected the proposed resolution on Aug. 18, it left the General Assembly operating without clear limits or structure during a session that Gov. Ralph Northam had called to deal with a projected $2.8 billion revenue shortfall, the COVID-19 pandemic and public calls for police reforms.
"We were going week to week, not knowing what the schedule would be," Schaar recalled. "I think it proved to members how important that procedural resolution is, so that everybody is on the same page."
Finding common ground already has become a political challenge for the General Assembly as it prepares to convene in January for a so-called short session in a year in which Republicans hope to regain control of the governor's office and the House of Delegates.
"I hope we're going to have an orderly session," said Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax. "I'm concerned we're already seeing some political pot shots."
House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, said she has begun discussions with Senate Democratic leaders about a procedural resolution for joint operating rules during the upcoming session. The House will again meet virtually while the Senate will meet in person at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond.
"I'm confident we'll have the opportunity to go back and forth, but come to an agreement," Filler-Corn said of her discussions with Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, and Senate Rules Chair Mamie Locke, D-Hampton.
Bill limits
Republican leaders in both chambers have vowed to limit the upcoming session to 30 days, rather than the 45 or 46 that have been customary since the adoption of a new state Constitution almost 50 years ago. They also are challenging Filler-Corn's authority to limit the number of bills that each delegate can introduce without changing the rules first.
In even-numbered years lawmakers meet for 60 days in order to hash out a new two-year state budget. That's why the gatherings in odd-numbered years are called "short sessions."
Currently, House rules allow members to introduce up to 15 bills during short sessions, but House Clerk Suzette Denslow told members recently that Filler-Corn had decided to reduce the number of bills to seven each, with no more than two filed after the session begins on Jan. 13.
"I don't question the need for bill limits," said former Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor next year. "I question whether the Speaker has the authority to do that."
Filler-Corn, elected in January as the first woman to preside over the House as Speaker, acknowledges that her predecessor is right about the rule. However, she plans to follow the same political playbook she used in August, when Republicans blocked the House from changing its rules to meet remotely because of the public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The House will wait the required five days after proposing the rule to adopt it by a simple majority, which the Democrats hold for the first time in more than 20 years.
"I wanted to give everyone a heads-up so they can plan," Filler-Corn said. "That was just out of respect for all 100 members."
Cox, in a statement on the first day of the special session, called the Democrats' actions then "an unprecedented and unjustified power grab unlike anything I have seen during my 31 years as a delegate."
In an interview last week, he said, "Process is important. ... It's just very important, for both sides, that you follow the procedures."
The Senate Rules Committee also adopted limits on bills that senators can introduce during the session - 12, with as many as eight introduced during the pre-filing period that began on July 20 and four after the period ends on Jan. 13, the first day of the session. The assembly set the pre-filing schedule in a procedural resolution it adopted on March 12, the last day of the regular session.
The Senate had learned its lesson during the regular session last winter, when a glut of bills threatened to overwhelm the system, especially the Division of Legislative Services, which drafts all bills and resolutions requested by legislators.
"It will certainly go a long way in giving them some relief," Schaar said.
Amigo Wade, director of legislative services, said the division had hired two attorneys so it will be full strength when the assembly returns in January, but he welcomed the new limits on legislation.
"We're appreciative," Wade said. "We're here and ready to serve."
30-day session?
The larger political challenge for Democratic leaders is the recent proclamation by Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, and Housed Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, that Republicans would not agree to extend the upcoming session beyond 30 days, which would require a two-thirds vote.
Norment and Gilbert said the regular session, the first under Democratic control, had lasted 65 days and the special session 84 days. "Since this special session amended the budget, 30 days is sufficient time to complete our work in the upcoming regular session," Norment said.
"This decision is consistent with the Constitution and fiscally responsible," he said in a joint statement with the House minority leader on Nov. 16.
Gilbert said that shortening the next session also would be consistent with constitutional limits intended to "ensure we have a citizen legislature, not one populated by full-time politicians."
Filler-Corn said the proposal is "a political maneuver and it's unprecedented."
She said the assembly met in much longer special sessions under Republican majorities in 2018 and 2019. The first special session in 2018, called to act on Medicaid expansion in the budget, began on April 11, 2018 and "adjourned through default" on Jan. 8, 2020, the beginning of the next two-year assembly, for a total of 637 days, according to the House Clerk's Office.
A second special session called that year lasted from Aug. 30, 2018, through Jan. 8, 2020, for a total of 496 days, limiting the ability of the Democratic governor to make judicial appointments during the remainder of the assembly. (A governor cannot fill judicial vacancies with interim "recess appointments" while the assembly is in session.)
Weekend duty, or special session?
Schaar, who began working for the Senate in 1974, said the assembly extended the first short session under the new constitution to 45 days in 1973. "We've never, ever had a 30-day session," she said.
Filler-Corn said she is considering various options for dealing with a potential 30-day limit, especially for the budget, which Northam will introduce on Dec. 16 with a new forecast of revenues to support spending during the ongoing pandemic. One of them would be for the governor to call a special session after the assembly adjourns the 30-day session.
Another would be to "convene daily," rather than only on weekdays, said Filler-Corn, who estimates that the assembly normally meets 32 to 34 days of a 45-day session.
"I am quite confident we would be able to complete our work," she said.
Howell, as chair of the Senate's budget committee, was less forgiving of what she called "a juvenile political trick."
"If they go forward with their proposal for 30 days, Republican bills will be the last ones heard in Senate Finance," she said.
Cox contends that the short session always was intended to deal primarily with amendments to the two-year budget, which the assembly adopts in even years. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, he acknowledges that the budget will require additional decisions, but he contends that the assembly already has set its priorities for spending if revenue becomes available to support it or saving any surplus.
"I think your choices are fairly clear," he said.
However, the budget also may reflect major tax policy decisions that Virginia faces because of changes that the federal CARES Act emergency funding package made to provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. If Virginia were to fully conform with all of those federal changes, it would cost the state about $700 million in revenue.
"There are five [tax] conformity issues, all of which are major hits," said House Finance Chairwoman Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax.
Watts is concerned that if the session adjourns after 30 days without completing the budget, the legislature would have to start the work over in a special session called by the governor.
"That's just unproductive," she said.
