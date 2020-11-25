Hopes for 'orderly session' run into election-year politics in General Assembly

Filler-Corn, elected in January as the first woman to preside over the House as Speaker, acknowledges that her predecessor is right about the rule. However, she plans to follow the same political playbook she used in August, when Republicans blocked the House from changing its rules to meet remotely because of the public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House will wait the required five days after proposing the rule to adopt it by a simple majority, which the Democrats hold for the first time in more than 20 years.

"I wanted to give everyone a heads-up so they can plan," Filler-Corn said. "That was just out of respect for all 100 members."

Cox, in a statement on the first day of the special session, called the Democrats' actions then "an unprecedented and unjustified power grab unlike anything I have seen during my 31 years as a delegate."

In an interview last week, he said, "Process is important. ... It's just very important, for both sides, that you follow the procedures."