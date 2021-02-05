House adopts narrow tax benefit for businesses, setting up showdown with Senate

The stage is set for a showdown between the House of Delegates and Senate over tax relief for businesses that received forgivable loans from the federal government to help them survive the COVID-19 pandemic without laying off their employees.
The House voted 54-43 along party lines on Friday to support limited tax relief for unincorporated businesses that received forgivable, tax-exempt federal loans under the Payroll Protection Program as part of the CARES Act emergency relief package Congress adopted last spring.
House Bill 1935, sponsored by House Finance Chair Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, would allow businesses that file state income taxes as individuals - including sole proprietors, limited liability companies and partnerships - to deduct up to $25,000 from their taxable income, which would not include the federal money.
Watts said the targeted relief would cover more than half of the nearly 75,000 such businesses that received PPP loans that the federal government would convert to grants if they protected their payroll employees during the public health emergency.
"The emphasis is on small business, those that we believe need the help the most," she said.
The Senate already had voted on Thursday to give broader tax relief to all businesses that received the loans - including corporations - or more than 108,000 of the Virginia's estimated 250,000 businesses. Senate Bill 1146, sponsored by Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, would allow those businesses to deduct up to $100,000 in expenses.
Both would cost the state revenue for the two-year budget that the General Assembly money committees will release on Sunday. The House bill would cost the state about $38 million, in addition to more than $120 million in relief for individual taxpayers under the CARES Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which Congress approved on Dec. 27. The Senate bill would cost $101 million.
The $900 billion emergency relief bill included a provision that for the first time would allow businesses that received the forgivable PPP loans to deduct all of their expenses without taxing the federal money used to pay for them.
Gov. Ralph Northam considers the provision a "double tax benefit" that, if Virginia conformed the state tax code to it, would cost up to $500 million in state revenue in the last tax year alone.
Former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor, said the tax conformity issue is less complex than it seems.
"This is one that should be all about helping small businesses," Cox said, adding, "I would much rather give the benefit to business than to state government."
Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, a certified public accountant, acknowledged that the federal money would be untaxed, but he said preventing businesses from deducting all of their expenses would "have the same effective result."
Watts strongly disagreed. She said the money is excluded as taxable income and noted that legislators do not pay tax on the "per-diem" payments that they receive for daily living expenses during legislative sessions.
"No one has ever said we should be able to take that hotel room as an expense off of our taxes," she said.
McNamara said the Senate "has reached a reasonable compromise," but called the House proposal "wholly inadequate" for helping businesses that protected their employees during the pandemic.
The National Federation of Independent Business also backs the Senate bill, but the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis said the House proposal would strike "a more prudent balance" in helping businesses without rewarding them with tax deductions they could apply to other taxable income, including profits.
"Fully allowing the double tax benefit would force the state to make cuts elsewhere in the budget," policy analyst Chris Wodicka said.
(804) 649-6964