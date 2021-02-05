House adopts narrow tax benefit for businesses, setting up showdown with Senate

Both would cost the state revenue for the two-year budget that the General Assembly money committees will release on Sunday. The House bill would cost the state about $38 million, in addition to more than $120 million in relief for individual taxpayers under the CARES Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which Congress approved on Dec. 27. The Senate bill would cost $101 million.

The $900 billion emergency relief bill included a provision that for the first time would allow businesses that received the forgivable PPP loans to deduct all of their expenses without taxing the federal money used to pay for them.

Gov. Ralph Northam considers the provision a "double tax benefit" that, if Virginia conformed the state tax code to it, would cost up to $500 million in state revenue in the last tax year alone.

Former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor, said the tax conformity issue is less complex than it seems.

"This is one that should be all about helping small businesses," Cox said, adding, "I would much rather give the benefit to business than to state government."