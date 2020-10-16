House and Senate adopt budget; back Marcus Alert

But it's still not over. The assembly recessed the special session but did not adjourn, giving time for voters to decide the fate of a constitutional amendment on political redistricting and for Gov. Ralph Northam to propose language to carry it out if the referendum passes.

The special session was conducted under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic - which has infected four legislators, two of them during the session, all of them recovered. After convening the first day at Virginia Commonwealth University's Siegel Center in Richmond, the House conducted all of its business online, while the Senate convened its floor sessions and many of its committee meetings at the Science Museum of Virginia.

"I am proud to say, the House of Delegates has met the challenges of the moment," House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, said before declaring the House in recess at 7:30 p.m.

The $141 billion budget passed the Senate and House of Delegates without debate, two months after Northam proposed a spending plan projected to have $2.8 billion less revenue than the budget the assembly adopted on March 12, the same day the governor declared the public health emergency. The vote was 23-15 in the Senate and 57-42 in the House.