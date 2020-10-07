House and Senate committees near informal agreement on budget, but Northam says he may not sign it

General Assembly budget leaders say they are near an informal agreement on a revised two-year state budget, but Gov. Ralph Northam warned them on Wednesday that he would not sign the spending plans the House of Delegates and Senate approved last week without major changes to preserve the state's flexibility to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, and Senate Finance Chairwoman Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said in a joint interview on Wednesday morning that they are close to a final budget deal, but they still expect to go through the formal process of moving the two spending plans into conference committee for final action, possibly next week.

"We're making a lot of progress," Howell said. "There are some outstanding issues, but hopefully we can finish today."

The Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee voted 13-2 on Wednesday to substitute the budget the Senate adopted last week for the House budget bill, which is the first step in putting the budget legislation into a conference committee to reconcile differences. Howell and Torian said their committee staffs and leaders have been working closely together for four of the last five days to reach a compromise they say is imminent.

"We're just a few days away," Torian said.