House and Senate reach tentative agreement on marijuana; put off some thorny issues to next year

"This bill does not advance the cause of equal justice or racial justice in Virginia," the groups wrote. "It is the product of a closed-door legislative process that has prioritized the interests of recreational marijuana smokers over people and communities of color. The bill is a failure and we urge lawmakers to vote against it."

Marijuana Justice cited data provided by the state showing that Black Virginians were more likely to be charged that white Virginians, even as state and national data show people use marijuana at similar rates.

Of the 4,505 people cited for simple possession since the General Assembly decriminalized marijuana last summer, 52% were Black and 45% were white, while Black people make up 20% of the state's population and white people 70%.

House lawmakers, including Herring, said legalization without a legal market and investments in substance abuse education could lead to more harm. Herring told the Richmond Times-Dispatch this month she is also wary of the illicit marijuana market ballooning to a point that would endanger the ability of the new legal market to thrive.

In the Senate, significant hesitation among some Democrats led to a clause in the legislation that would require another vote from the legislature next year before the legal marketplace could take off.