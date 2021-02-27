House and Senate reach tentative agreement on marijuana; put off some thorny issues to next year

Virginia will move ahead to legalize recreational use marijuana and erect a legal market by 2024, under a tentative agreement House and Senate Democrats reached in the early hours of Saturday.
The legislation would set up a new state agency to rule over the new marijuana market, but under pressure from the Senate, it would require that lawmakers come back next year to reconsider the regulatory framework for doling out licenses and the new criminal penalties that would go into effect when marijuana is legalized.
Under the bill, sales and adult possession of marijuana would be legal in 2024, according one of the sponsors and people involved in the negotiations.
A Senate-led push to legalize possession of small amounts of marijuana by the summer is not included in the deal, despite strong advocacy by civil rights groups who deemed it a top priority, arguing that mere decriminalization still disproportionately harms Virginians of color. Many of those groups are now urging lawmakers to reject the bill.
"We are happy to have come to a compromise to move this important legislation forward," said House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, who sponsored the bill in the House. "Equitable marijuana legalization is a huge step towards racial justice in the commonwealth."
The tentative agreement, which negotiators have not yet signed, will come before the two chambers on Saturday, the last day lawmakers are expected to take action on legislation for the current session.
Even as Gov. Ralph Northam and key Democrats signaled that marijuana legalization was a top priority, significant differences split the proposals that advanced out of the two chambers. Late into Friday, it was still not clear negotiators could resolve those issues.
"It was a lot of work to get there, but we're on the path to an equitable law allowing for responsible adults to not be penalized for using cannabis," said Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, who sponsored the Senate version of the bill alongside Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth.
One key point of contention was a provision in the Senate version to conduct a statewide, nonbinding referendum this fall to gauge the public’s support for marijuana legalization. Several Democratic senators said the referendum would give legislators more information about public support statewide and in their districts for legalization.
A person familiar with negotiations on the House side said the provision is a nonstarter for House Democrats, who fear that putting marijuana on the ballot might risk their most vulnerable members. All 100 House seats are up for election this November, as is the governor’s mansion.
That argument prevailed and the referendum is not included in the tentative agreement.
Also at issue was whether the General Assembly should legalize simple possession of marijuana - an ounce or less - by this summer. Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, a candidate for governor, led the push to legalize marijuana this summer, arguing that if the legislature intends to legalize marijuana, it should stop punishing people for having small amounts of it.
The move had the support of civil rights groups and some lawmakers in the House, including Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, a sponsor of the measure in the House who was later not included in committee that negotiated the final deal.
The ACLU of Virginia, and the advocacy groups Marijuana Justice, RISE for Youth and Justice Forward Virginia argued in a letter Saturday that stopping the disparate enforcement of marijuana laws on people of color should not be delayed by the time frame for creating a legal market.
They urged lawmakers to reject the tentative marijuana agreement, arguing that it is "worse than the status quo," and only symbolic in nature because of the requirement that lawmakers take another vote next year on critical portions of it.
"This bill does not advance the cause of equal justice or racial justice in Virginia," the groups wrote. "It is the product of a closed-door legislative process that has prioritized the interests of recreational marijuana smokers over people and communities of color. The bill is a failure and we urge lawmakers to vote against it."
Marijuana Justice cited data provided by the state showing that Black Virginians were more likely to be charged that white Virginians, even as state and national data show people use marijuana at similar rates.
Of the 4,505 people cited for simple possession since the General Assembly decriminalized marijuana last summer, 52% were Black and 45% were white, while Black people make up 20% of the state's population and white people 70%.
House lawmakers, including Herring, said legalization without a legal market and investments in substance abuse education could lead to more harm. Herring told the Richmond Times-Dispatch this month she is also wary of the illicit marijuana market ballooning to a point that would endanger the ability of the new legal market to thrive.
In the Senate, significant hesitation among some Democrats led to a clause in the legislation that would require another vote from the legislature next year before the legal marketplace could take off.
While language of the tentative deal was not immediately available, lawmakers involved in the discussions said clauses related to the licensing structure will require another vote from the legislature next year. That includes the creation of a licensing program that would ensure people impacted by the racially disparate enforcement of marijuana laws.
Also requiring another vote next year are new criminal and civil penalties lawmakers are proposing under a legalized system, including penalties for people under the age of 21 found in possession of the drug.
This is a developing story.
