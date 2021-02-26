House and Senate struggle to reach deal on marijuana legalization as end of session nears

A person familiar with negotiations on the House side said the provision is a nonstarter for House Democrats, who fear that putting marijuana on the ballot might risk their most vulnerable members. All 100 House seats are up for election this November, as is the governor's mansion.

Should lawmakers arrive at a deal, the measure would come before the two chambers for a vote on Saturday, the last day lawmakers are expected to take action on legislation in the session before Monday's scheduled adjournment.

An aide for House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, said the parties would continue working into Friday night on the measure, a key priority for the administration of Gov. Ralph Northam and many Democrats, who have pitched it as a necessary step to end the harm of the so-called "war on drugs" that disproportionately affects Black Virginians.

"We're still trucking along trying to see what we can do," Herring aide Liddy Gallagher said.

Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, said he was optimistic lawmakers would reach agreement on a proposal that would clear the legislature.

"I’m hopeful that we’ll have a compromise," he said in an interview Friday night. "We have a lot of areas of agreement and it’s a matter of finding the votes in each chamber."