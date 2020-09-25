House Appropriations adopts revised state budget, amends Senate police omnibus

"This is a special session and it is not our last opportunity," House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, said at the beginning of the meeting.

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, also looked forward to the next legislative session to restore spending cut in the budget because of plummeting state revenues.

"We were proud of the historic budget we passed earlier this year," Filler-Corn said. "Unfortunately, the economic crisis requires us to defer many of the initiatives we adopted last March. We will be back in session in January with a formal forecast and the opportunity to make further strides toward achieving this majority’s priorities."

The House budget also includes $28.4 million in projected spending on pending legislation for criminal justice and policing reforms that have dominated the special session, called after a summer of public unrest that ignited after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis in late May.