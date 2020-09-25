House Appropriations adopts revised state budget, amends Senate police omnibus

Almost six weeks into a special session of the General Assembly to revise the state budget, the House Appropriations Committee adopted a two-year spending proposal on Friday that would invest state and federal emergency relief funds to help public education, health care providers, and vulnerable Virginians cope with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposed House budget, adopted by a 14-7 vote, would increase spending by about $251 million above the budget Gov. Ralph Northam introduced at the opening day of the special session on Aug. 18. It also would appropriate almost all of the federal CARES Act funding the governor has not already spent and use money from a new tax on electronic skill games to replace $95.2 million in reduced sales tax revenue for K-12 public schools.
Northam's budget reflected a projected $2.8 billion shortfall in revenues because of the public health emergency he declared on March 12, the same day the assembly adopted a $135 billion budget that reflected the priorities of new Democratic majorities in both chambers.
However, the House package would include more than $207 million in additional spending priorities, including compensation for state employees and state-supported local employees, that would be contingent on revenues not declining further when assembly returns for a 46-day session in January to deal with another revised budget.
"This is a special session and it is not our last opportunity," House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, said at the beginning of the meeting.
House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, also looked forward to the next legislative session to restore spending cut in the budget because of plummeting state revenues.
"We were proud of the historic budget we passed earlier this year," Filler-Corn said. "Unfortunately, the economic crisis requires us to defer many of the initiatives we adopted last March. We will be back in session in January with a formal forecast and the opportunity to make further strides toward achieving this majority’s priorities."
The House budget also includes $28.4 million in projected spending on pending legislation for criminal justice and policing reforms that have dominated the special session, called after a summer of public unrest that ignited after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis in late May.
Six of the committee's nine Republicans, led by former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, voted against the budget. Cox, who is considering running for the Republican nomination for governor next year, faulted the level of additional spending, but objected strongly to the emphasis on criminal justice and police reforms that he warned would have "a negative psychological effect on law enforcement."
The actual cost of the criminal justice and policing reforms remains uncertain because the House and Senate have yet to complete action on each other's bills or reconcile differences between competing versions.
House Appropriations endorsed an omnibus policing reform bill that the Senate approved, but first amended it to eliminate provisions that would have withheld so-called House Bill 599 money for police departments if they failed to collect and report data on their use of force, handling of traffic stops and frisking of people, based on race and ethnicity.
Vice Chairman Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, proposed the substitute bill to prevent "confusion to the public" about the effect of the reforms on funding for state and local law enforcement, with House members facing re-election next year.
"I don't want the Virginia public to believe we want to reduce police funding," Sickles said.
Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, objected strongly to the substitute, which she said would undercut legislative efforts to require police and sheriff's departments to collect and report data on how they enforce the law.
"If agencies are reporting the data, they get the funding," Locke said.
Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, also objected to Sickles' proposal. "I believe there will not be a way to make people accountable."
Republicans who opposed the bill voted for the amendment, which passed by a vote of 15-6.
"That's disappointing, Mr. Chairman," Locke told Torian, who supported the substitute.
The amended omnibus bill passed by a 12-9 vote, with all Republicans voting no.
