House Appropriations backs phased implementation of 'Marcus Alert' legislation

The House Appropriations Committee on Friday voted to back a phased implementation of "Marcus Alert" legislation meant to help people experiencing mental health crises from coming to harm in encounters with police.

Under the substitute legislation, Marcus Alert programs - in which emergency teams led by mental health professionals respond to mental health crises - would be created in five parts of the state, including Richmond, by July 1. The system would gradually go statewide by July 1, 2026.

The panel, meeting remotely, backed the substitute version of the bill on a vote of 21-1, with Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell casting the lone dissenting vote.

"Obviously in a perfect world the bill as drafted would move forward," Bourne, D-Richmond, said during Friday's House Appropriations meeting. "But I understand that we are facing some significant fiscal constraints" amid COVID-19.

"While it is not as originally drafted I do think we are on a path to a statewide implementation over the next couple of years," with interim progress reports, so that when it does go statewide "we have the best and most robust program available," Bourne said.