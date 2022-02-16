House backs emergency clause; Youngkin to sign bill barring school mask mandates

The House of Delegates on Wednesday backed Gov. Glenn Youngkin's amendments to a bill that bars local school districts from imposing mask mandates.

Youngkin plans to sign the legislation this afternoon at the state Capitol.

The amendments add an emergency clause under which the legislation takes effect upon his signature, specify that the governor retains the authority to act in a health emergency and set March 1 as the date that local school mask mandates end.

The underlying legislation, Senate Bill 739, calls for in-person instruction five days a week. The legislation includes an amendment from Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, barring school mask mandates.

The legislation's passage is a victory for Youngkin, who said in his State of the Commonwealth Address that he was elected, in part, to "turn the page" on COVID-19.

Democrats asserted in the House that an emergency clause amendment from the governor could not pass on a simple majority vote, although Democrats allowed it to happen when they controlled the legislature.

Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, said that in 2010 then-Speaker Bill Howell, R-Stafford had found that a governor's recommended amendment seeking an emergency clause could not pass by a simple majority and override the supermajority requirement in the Virginia Constitution.

"The constitution controls over our rules," Simon said.

Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah cited a portion of Article V, section 6 of the state Constitution that says "Each house may agree to the Governor's amendments by a majority vote of the members present."

Gilbert said there were 11 instances in which recommendations by then-Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, added emergency clauses in 2020 and in 2021.

"These amendments don't make this bill better. They make it worse," Simon said.

The House voted collectively on three of the governor's amendments, backing them 52-48.

The House voted 77-23 to pass the other amendment, underscoring the governor's ability to act in a health emergency.