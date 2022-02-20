House budget emphasizes tax cuts, proposes $2 billion loan program for school construction

The House of Delegates will consider a proposed two-year budget this week that has almost $3 billion less to spend than the Senate because of proposed tax cuts, but seeks to create a loan rebate program to provide up to $2 billion to replace or modernize obsolete public school buildings.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said the budget his committee adopted on Sunday would devote a record amount of money to K-12 education, including a 4% pay raise and 1% bonus for teachers in each year, and $170 million to help school divisions pay for principals, assistant principals and reading specialists.

The House budget also includes money for a 4% raise and 1% bonus in each of two years for state employees, college faculty and state-supported local employees

Then-Gov. Ralph Northam had proposed raises of 5% each year for teachers and state employees in the $158 billion two-year budget he proposed in December before leaving office a month later.

"This will be the largest education budget ever," Knight said before the committee unanimously adopted revised budgets for the current fiscal year, ending June 30, and the next two years, beginning on July 1.

The Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee will adopt its version of the budget later on Sunday afternoon. It has refused to approve close to $3 billion in cuts to income, sales and gasoline taxes that Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed and the House endorsed in the first half of the legislative session.

The biggest surprise in the House budget is a proposal to use a combination of more than $500 million in state tax funds and money from the Literary Fund to establish a loan-rebate program that would leverage up to $2 billion in bonds to help localities replace or modernize school buildings.

Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, chair of the elementary and secondary school subcommittee - and chair of the House Education Committee - said a "crumbling schools" tour of dilapidated school buildings across Virginia made a convincing case for the state to intervene in what historically has been a local government responsibility.

"These schools, among far too many others, faced horrible conditions that our children do not deserve," Davis said, citing leaking roofs, failing heating, cooling and ventilation systems, and deteriorating pipes. "This is a health and safety matter, and is unacceptable."

Northam had proposed $500 million in state general funds to help local school divisions meet a need of up to $25 billion for schools over 50 years old, more than half of public school buildings in Virginia.

But Knight said the committee fashioned a solution that would use about $292 million in general tax funds and $250 million from the Literary fund to leverage bonds for two tiers of public school buildings, based on local ability to pay.

"I take the approach that schools need to be replaced, but it is not a state function," he said in an interview. "I didn't want to set a precedent."

The House version of the budget also includes almost $197 million in targeted pay increases for law enforcement officers - state police, correctional officers, deputy sheriffs, regional jail officers, probation and parole officers - but no additional money for local police officers through so-called 599 funds for localities with police departments.

The House budget also includes almost $164 million to raise pay for employees in state behavioral health facilities and community services boards, including the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority.

The proposed budget also would deposit an additional $180 million in the Virginia Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund on top of the $862 million that Northam and the General Assembly provided last year from federal aid in the American Rescue Plan Act.