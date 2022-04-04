House budget leader: Negotiators 'aren't that far apart'

There was nothing special about the General Assembly’s return to Richmond on Monday at the calling of Gov. Glenn Youngkin to adopt a two-year state budget and complete work on other legislation left unfinished March 12 at the end of the regular legislative session.

But House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, sounded optimistic about the prospects for the House of Delegates and Senate to reach an agreement on a budget, despite a nearly $3 billion gulf between them over the extent of tax cuts and the amount of money they have to spend.

“We aren’t that far apart,” Knight said shortly before the House recessed after a little more than an hour in special session on Monday.

“We will come to a compromise,” he said. “It’s a matter of how long it’s going to take.”

The House and Senate are not likely to return until budget negotiators reach an agreement on a spending plan for the rest of the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, and the next two years, beginning July 1.

Late Monday afternoon, after the House and Senate had wrapped the floor sessions, Youngkin announced he had sent legislators his promised measure to suspend the state gas tax of 26 cents a gallon for three months.

“Virginians need tax relief and it’s time for the General Assembly to act on the multiple tax relief proposals,” Youngkin said in a statement. “Actions speak louder than words, we can lower gas prices now for all Virginians.”

The Senate rejected Youngkin’s previous attempt to roll back the most recent 5-cent-per-gallon increase in the tax for 12 months, and most Senate budget negotiators oppose this measure as well. One Senate budget negotiator, Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, is a sponsor of Youngkin’s bill. The House sponsor is Del. Tara Durant, R-Stafford.

The House and Senate budget negotiators haven’t met as a group since the regular assembly session ended without a deal and each side saying the other needed to make the next move. The Senate made a counteroffer that day that House negotiators didn’t like, and the two sides hadn’t met since.

“We’re waiting to hear back from them,” Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said early Monday, before conferring with Knight later that morning in a hallway at the Capitol over the timing of negotiations.

Knight told the House that his team had given Howell a piece of paper with a new “option” on Monday, but said it was time to move past paper exchanges to face-to-face negotiations.

“Now we need to get in a room, lock the door and see what we can do about coming to a compromise,” he said.

The assembly’s biggest accomplishment on day one was passage of a procedural resolution that defines the purpose and conduct of the special session, including whether legislators can consider new legislation that the governor may introduce, as allowed under the state constitution.

The governor also could try to achieve the gas tax suspension through the budget, but Senate budget negotiators oppose the proposal as meaningless for consumers and harmful to state transportation funding.

Both chambers adopted the procedural resolution unanimously, but the Senate first debated a proposed floor amendment that could have precluded legislators from acting on legislation that the governor introduces during the special session.

“What this means is there will be no action in the Senate on suspending the gas tax,” House Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, said in opposition to the proposed amendment.

Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, who had proposed the amendment, and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, disagreed on whether the assembly could refuse to consider legislation introduced by the governor, but Surovell withdrew the proposed amendment before Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears could issue a parliamentary ruling.

The procedural resolution allows lawmakers to take up the budget and other unresolved issues that remain before conference committees — such as funding for lab schools and a Washington Commanders football stadium or penalties for hazing, in addition to filling two vacancies on the state Supreme Court.

Otherwise, expectations for the first day of the session were low.

“Not much,” said House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, after he was asked to comment on what would happen on Monday.

Ultimately, the special session revolves around adoption of a budget, which also will determine the outcome of negotiations over other priority legislation, including how to help cash-strapped local governments pay to replace or repair decrepit school buildings.

A key sticking point for lawmakers is the extent of tax cuts in the two-year spending plan. The GOP-led House hews closer to proposals for $5 billion in tax cuts and rebates. The Senate wants to use more money for core services such as behavioral health and public education.

The heart of the debate is Youngkin’s proposal to double the standard deduction on income taxes, which would cost the state more than $2 billion over two years. The House endorsed it, but the Senate wants to wait a year to allow a joint subcommittee to consider it as part of a broad overhaul of state tax policy.

Youngkin also has said he wants to use $437 million in what he termed “unanticipated transportation revenues” to support the three-month gas tax holiday. The break would be in effect in May through July, and the state would phase the tax back in by August and September.

Howell has said bluntly that the proposed gas tax holiday “isn’t going to happen.”

Garren Shipley, a spokesman for the House GOP caucus, said emphatically that House committees would consider the governor’s gas tax holiday proposal.

Shipley said the House would not reconvene the special session until Republicans move to take up the gas tax proposal or negotiators reach agreement on the budget.

Senate and House budget negotiators held separate meetings after Monday’s floor sessions. Knight said he wasn’t sure whether the two sides would meet later on Monday, but he added, “We certainly anticipate getting together later this week or next week.”

Former House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, now minority leader, said Youngkin should stay out of the budget negotiations instead of running television ads to pressure Democrats to approve his package of tax cuts.

“There was no reason for Governor Youngkin to call a special session today as budget negotiations continue,” Filler-Corn said in a statement. “I strongly suggest the governor respect the process and the responsibility of the budget conferees to find common ground on the budget.”

mmartz@timesdispatch.com (804) 649-6964 pwilson@timesdispatch.com (804) 649-6061 Twitter:@patrickmwilson Staff writer Mel Leonor contributed to this report.

