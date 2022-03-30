House budget leader: 'Zero' chance of deal by Monday, still optimistic

House Appropriations Chair Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, says there is "zero" chance of a budget agreement by Monday's beginning of a special session of the General Assembly, but he remains optimistic about reaching a deal with the Senate on a new two-year spending plan for the state.

House and Senate budget negotiators won't be able to meet before Friday afternoon, leaving too little time to produce a budget document for legislators to review for at least 48 hours before voting on it, Knight said Wednesday.

"Zero," he said of the outlook for an agreement by the beginning of the special session that Gov. Glenn Youngkin called last week.

Youngkin, a Republican inaugurated Jan. 15 for his first service in public office, is trying to persuade the Democratic-controlled Senate to agree to a $5.5 billion package of proposed tax cuts the Republican-controlled House of Delegates already has accepted.

"I know that the governor has called us back ... but we're just working to get this right," said Knight, who has just returned from a fishing trip in the Bahamas

"The governor calls us in, but once he calls us in, we control the time frame," he said.

Knight said a budget deal can't be reached sooner because Senate finance leaders are meeting with committee staff on Wednesday and Thursday to develop potential alternatives to bridging a nearly $3 billion gap between the resources available for the competing House and Senate spending plans.

Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, agreed. "It is impossible for us to have a budget on Monday," she said Wednesday evening.

The two leaders spoke by phone on Monday, Knight said. "We had a wonderful conversation, as we always do because we're friends."

He expects the assembly to convene on Monday, adopt procedural resolutions for the special session and then recess until the negotiators reach agreement on a budget, which also would determine the fate of a number of bills still pending from the 60-day session that ended on March 12.

Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said in a statement: “There are experienced legislators on both sides working through this and the governor’s expectation is that he is going to get a budget quickly, because that’s what Virginians deserve. Next week is going to be a busy week, it’s time for us to provide tax relief and move forward with the shared priorities of investing in education, law enforcement, and the mental health system.”

Knight remains optimistic that the House and Senate will be able to reach an agreement both can support, but he acknowledged deep differences between the competing budget proposals, particularly in the scope of proposed cuts to income and sales taxes that Youngkin wants and assembly Republicans generally back.

"We're a little bit apart on philosophy," he said. "We're a little bit apart on the money."

The philosophical difference is in how to best use billions dollars in unanticipated state revenues during a COVID-19 pandemic that has abated, but not ended, amid economic uncertainty fueled by rising inflation and the economic sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Youngkin and House Republicans want to send much more of the money back to taxpayers through a one-time rebate and cuts in income, sales and gasoline taxes. Senate Democrats have agreed to rebates and some tax cuts, but have balked at giving up about $2.8 billion that they say should be spent on long overdue investments in core services, such as public education and health care, especially behavioral health.

The biggest division is over a proposal the House backs to double the standard deduction for income tax filers, which would reduce state revenues by more than $2 billion over two years. The Senate wants to defer action on the proposal for a year to allow a proposed joint subcommittee to consider comprehensive overhaul of the state's tax system, including income tax rates and local tax authority.

"That is still in play," Knight said of the proposal to increase the standard deduction from $4,500 to $9,000 for individuals and from $9,000 to $18,000 for couples filing jointly. "It's a matter of what numbers we can come up with."

Howell was firm in predicting no chance in the Senate for a new proposal that Youngkin plans to introduce to suspend the 26.2-cent-per-gallon tax on gasoline for three months. The Senate already rejected his original proposal to roll back the most recent 5-cent-per-gallon increase in the gas tax for 12 months.

"The transportation piece has absolutely no legs and isn't going to happen," she said Wednesday.

Knight is confident of easing local government concerns about the potential loss a 1% local option sales tax on groceries as part of Youngkin's push to eliminate the 2.5% grocery tax entirely. The Senate, following the lead of then-Gov. Ralph Northam, has agreed to repeal the 1.5% portion of the tax that flows through the state to local school divisions and transportation improvements, but not the local option tax.

The House has proposed a way for the state to reimburse localities for the $238 million annual loss of revenues from the local option tax on groceries. The state would dedicate a portion of its share of the sales tax to Supplemental School Payments that would go to localities.

The Virginia Association of Counties and the Virginia Municipal League expressed concern on Wednesday that reimbursing money that way would fuel fights between local governing bodies and school boards on use of money that currently pays for police, fire and rescue and other core local services to the public.

"It's really local general fund revenue," VaCo Executive Director Dean Lynch said.

"We're hearing from all of our localities about the future conflict that could mean for them," Lynch said.

Knight does not share those concerns. "That isn't a big issue," he said. "It's just a matter of mechanics as far as we're concerned."

He acknowledges that no deal is yet in sight with the Senate on repealing the local option portion of the grocery tax, but assured that local governments would be kept whole in replacing their share of the tax.

"We're either going to back-fill it or leave it alone, one way or the other," he said.

Knight is more confident in a compromise with the Senate on differing approaches to helping local governments pay to replace or repair crumbling, outdated school buildings.

The Senate wants to use $500 million that Northam included in his parting budget to give grants to school divisions to help them modernize schools, while revamping the state Literary Fund to broaden its ability to make larger low-interest loans.

The House budget proposes a two-tiered loan rebate program, using a combination of the funds proposed by Northam and money from the Literary Fund, to make up to $2 billion in no-interest loans, including a partial rebate for localities that don't have the ability to pay more.

"It's going to be some of theirs and some or all of mine," Knight predicted. "We just have to work on the numbers now."