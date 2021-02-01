House budget panel backs sick leave proposal, but kills hazard pay bill

Ayala said the bill would have "no immediate budget impact" because it only would apply if the governor had issued a stay-at-home order for everyone but essential workers during an emergency, as he did last year.

But hazard pay already has proved more expensive than the state expected just for home health workers - especially if they work for agencies.

Northam approved the payment of $73 million that Virginia received under the federal CARES Act last year to give home health workers $1,500 each as hazard pay for working between the beginning of the emergency on March 12 and the end of the fiscal year on June 30.

The Department of Medicaid Assistance Services issued those hazard payments to personal care attendants and home health aides this month. However, the estimated cost has risen to $103 million, or about 40% more, because the state didn't realize how many home health aides worked for agencies during the early months of the pandemic.

Spokeswoman Christina Nuckols said the agency had based its estimate on information from the agencies that employ the aides. "Hazard payments are a flat sum made to aides, regardless of whether they worked all, most or a short portion of the qualifying period," she said. "Changes in personnel across all of the agencies further complicated the estimate."