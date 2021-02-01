House budget panel backs sick leave proposal, but kills hazard pay bill

The House budget committee endorsed legislation on Monday to require paid sick leave for essential workers, including those providing home health care under Virginia's Medicaid program.
But the powerful panel drew the line at a separate bill to require hazard pay for essential workers during public health emergencies that could have cost the state an estimated $46 million a month, according to its staff.
The House Appropriations Committee approved House Bill 2137, proposed by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, to require public and private employers to provide up to five days of paid sick leave each year to essential employees. The bill would not apply to retail businesses with fewer than 25 employees.
Guzman, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, said the leave would apply to essential workers "who have kept the country running during the [COVID-19] pandemic."
David Broder, president of the union that represents personal care attendants employed directly by Medicaid clients, said, "Paid sick leave for essential workers - whether they're home care workers, child care providers or grocery store employees - is critical for us getting out of the pandemic and having a stronger economy than before."
The bill would apply to a broad range of employers deemed essential by Gov. Ralph Northam under an executive order issued during the public health emergency he declared in March, but much of the focus has been on personal care attendants and home health aides who care for Medicaid recipients in their homes rather in institutions. Attendants work directly for Medicaid clients, while the aides are employed by home health agencies.
"Give us the paid sick leave and the money we need to survive," said Thomasine Wilson, a personal care attendant who spoke during a news conference on Monday.
The budget committee staff estimated the annual cost to the state at about $7.2 million, primarily for the state's share of Medicaid reimbursements and enforcement by the Department of Labor and Industry.
In the Senate, Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, has proposed to include $6 million in the budget, half from the state and half from the federal government, to provide up to 10 days of paid sick leave just for personal care attendants and other Medicaid providers.
Home health workers also would have been eligible for hazard pay under legislation proposed by Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William, for a broad range of essential employees, but the appropriations committee balked at the potential price tag - estimated at about $46 million a month for the state during an emergency - and killed it on a unanimous vote. Ayala also is seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor.
"It's a big number," Del. Paul Krizek, D-Fairfax, told the committee in proposing to kill the bill. "It could be a much bigger number. We're not sure."
Former Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, said, "With a lot of other challenges coming up, this is just way too much."
Ayala said the bill would have "no immediate budget impact" because it only would apply if the governor had issued a stay-at-home order for everyone but essential workers during an emergency, as he did last year.
But hazard pay already has proved more expensive than the state expected just for home health workers - especially if they work for agencies.
Northam approved the payment of $73 million that Virginia received under the federal CARES Act last year to give home health workers $1,500 each as hazard pay for working between the beginning of the emergency on March 12 and the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
The Department of Medicaid Assistance Services issued those hazard payments to personal care attendants and home health aides this month. However, the estimated cost has risen to $103 million, or about 40% more, because the state didn't realize how many home health aides worked for agencies during the early months of the pandemic.
Spokeswoman Christina Nuckols said the agency had based its estimate on information from the agencies that employ the aides. "Hazard payments are a flat sum made to aides, regardless of whether they worked all, most or a short portion of the qualifying period," she said. "Changes in personnel across all of the agencies further complicated the estimate."
Nuckols said the $103 million estimate is "the maximum amount expected for this initiative, not the final expenditure."
Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said the state will make up the difference with other unspent federal money from the CARES Act, but he said, "It's a big miss."
