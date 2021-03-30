House candidates will run in current districts, commission plans to deliver new maps in October

For now, the commission “will be using this unexpected extra time to learn about the redistricting process so that the members will be able to hit the ground running when it comes time to draw the maps for congressional and state legislative districts for Virginia,” the commission said in a statement.

Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, who sits on the commission, said that running House elections using old maps is a foregone conclusion given the U.S Census Bureau’s timeline, though no court has made a formal decision on the matter.

“Nobody has a different idea that I know of, and no one has come forward to seek a declaratory judgment. I think everyone is waiting for somebody else to pay for the lawyers to file this lawsuit,” he said.

One question looming over the process is how quickly the state will move to implement the new maps the commission draws. If the new maps are too late for this year's elections for the House of Delegates, the state would have two options. It could either ask delegates to run under new maps in 2022 special elections and then again in the regularly scheduled 2023 elections, or to keep the current districts until the 2023 elections.