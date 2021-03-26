House Democrats back legalization this summer of small amounts of marijuana; Northam supportive

House Democratic leaders said Friday they support accelerating the timeline for legalization of simple possession of marijuana to this summer, yielding to advocacy from civil rights groups who say it is key to addressing the disparate harm marijuana laws have on people of color.

House leaders say they would back an amendment to the legislature's marijuana legalization bill that would sanction possession of up to an ounce of marijuana on July 1 - an about-face from their stance during the legislative session.

The change would come in the form of an amendment from Gov. Ralph Northam, who said in an interview with Virginia Public Media that he is supportive of the idea.

"The time to act is now," said House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, in a statement. She added that the House also supports accelerating expungements and private cultivation. "Change is long past due and it cannot wait."

Wednesday is the deadline for Northam to propose amendments to the legislation. Lawmakers reconvene April 7 to consider the governor's proposed amendments and any vetoes.