House Democrats name McQuinn and Simon to new redistricting commission

Map drawing will commence in 2021, when the state is slated to receive the results of the 2021 census.

“Commissioners will need to be committed to inclusion and dedicated to a fair redistricting process that protects the vote of every Virginian,” Filler-Corn said in a statement.

“These are the standards for individuals I am appointing as legislators today and my recommendations for citizen members to the Commission moving forward. [Dels. McQuinn and Simon] are committed to these principles and will serve with distinction.”

Simon and McQuinn opposed the constitutional amendment when it came before House lawmakers for approval, the final step before a state referendum.

Simon in particular had been a vocal opponent of the measure, arguing that the inclusion of lawmakers in the commission made it far from the nonpartisan ideal Democrats had promised for years. House Democrats broadly had echoed concerns from the Black caucus that the amendment itself did not include necessary protections for people of color, and that placing the maps in the hands of the conservative-leaning Virginia Supreme Court could hurt Democrats.