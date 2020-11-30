House Democrats name McQuinn and Simon to new redistricting commission

House Democrats on Monday named Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, and Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, to the state’s redistricting commission, a new body formed to redraw the state’s political lines next year.
The commission, created through a constitutional amendment voters approved Nov. 3 will be made up of eight lawmakers and eight citizens. They’ll be tasked with drawing maps that conform to new rules restricting political and racial gerrymandering.
House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, named McQuinn and Simon.
Two Republicans serving in the House, two Republicans serving in the Senate and two Democrats serving in the Senate will also be named to the commission by their respective caucus leaders in the coming days.
Monday also was the first day Virginians could apply to be citizen members of the panel.
The constitutional amendment on redistricting, which appeared as “Question 1” on Virginians' ballots, attracted the support of 66% of voters.
The amendment is poised to end the legislature’s sweeping control over legislative and congressional districts ahead of redistricting in 2021. It would shift map-drawing duties to a 16-member bipartisan commission of lawmakers and citizens, and if they deadlock, to the right-leaning Virginia Supreme Court.
Map drawing will commence in 2021, when the state is slated to receive the results of the 2021 census.
“Commissioners will need to be committed to inclusion and dedicated to a fair redistricting process that protects the vote of every Virginian,” Filler-Corn said in a statement.
“These are the standards for individuals I am appointing as legislators today and my recommendations for citizen members to the Commission moving forward. [Dels. McQuinn and Simon] are committed to these principles and will serve with distinction.”
Simon and McQuinn opposed the constitutional amendment when it came before House lawmakers for approval, the final step before a state referendum.
Simon in particular had been a vocal opponent of the measure, arguing that the inclusion of lawmakers in the commission made it far from the nonpartisan ideal Democrats had promised for years. House Democrats broadly had echoed concerns from the Black caucus that the amendment itself did not include necessary protections for people of color, and that placing the maps in the hands of the conservative-leaning Virginia Supreme Court could hurt Democrats.
Simon was one of the four lawmakers who joined the "no" campaign to actively oppose Question 1 with fundraising and online events. The other three were Del. Lashrecse Aird. D-Petersburg; Del. Marcia Price, D-Newport News; and, Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria. Aird and Price did not respond to requests for comment.
On the day the amendment passed, Simon told the Richmond Times-Dispatch he would “work to make sure the process we adopt gets us as close to that ideal as possible."
