House Democrats vote to remove Filler-Corn as leader

The Virginia House Democratic Caucus voted via secret ballot on Wednesday to remove former Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn as the party's leader in the House, according to two sources.

The vote came four months after Republicans won for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general and took control of the House of Delegates.

Del. Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, led the effort to topple Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax.

The vote marks a stunning fall for Filler-Corn, who in January 2020 became the first woman to serve as speaker of the House in the chamber's more than 400-year history.

Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah became House speaker in January after Republicans took a 52-48 edge in the chamber. Virginia Democrats had a 55-45 majority in the House of Delegates before the November election.

The Democratic Caucus voted to retain its number two leader, Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, as caucus chair.