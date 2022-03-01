House finalizes rejection of proposed constitutional amendments on same-sex marriage, felons' rights

A House subcommittee on Tuesday again voted down proposed constitutional amendments to remove defunct language barring same-sex marriage from the state constitution and to automatically restore voting rights for felons who have completed their terms.

The votes in the House Privileges and Elections subcommittee are the death knell for those measures in the General Assembly session that is scheduled to end March 12.

The House and Senate had backed both proposed amendments last year when Democrats led the legislature. A proposed amendment must pass in consecutive years before going to the state's voters in a referendum.

The panel voted 6-4 along party lines to defeat a resolution from Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, to remove the defunct language from the state's constitution and the resolution on felons' rights proposed by Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton.

Under current Virginia law, people convicted of felonies lose the right to vote unless a governor restores it on an individual basis. The proposed constitutional amendment would restore voting rights automatically once felons complete their terms.

Locke told the panel she was under no illusions about the resolution's prospects, given the subcommittee's Feb. 8 vote to reject a similar measure from Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria.

"It's too early in the morning to waste my time or yours," Locke said. "You know what this amendment does and that's all I've got to say."

Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, a member of the subcommittee, said that when the state's 1902 constitution took effect, putting in place barriers to voting such as poll taxes and literacy tests, Virginia became "the worst democracy in the country." While Virginia adopted its current constitution in 1971, the continuing prohibition on voting for felons is a vestige of that era, he said.

"We should not be in the business of telling people they can't participate in a country that is theirs," VanValkenburg said.

Representatives of Green New Deal Virginia, the ACLU of Virginia, Prison Fellowship and the Virginia Catholic Conference spoke in favor of the measure. No one spoke in opposition.

The measure's backers included Richard Walker of the advocacy group Bridging the Gap in Virginia. Walker has said that he received an 18-month sentence for a felony as a result of drug use and then-Gov. Bob McDonnell restored his rights.

"It's one thing to be punished for the fault that you've done," Walker told the panel, "but it's another thing to be left on punishment for the rest of your life."

As for the other resolution, in 2006, Virginia’s voters backed a constitutional amendment to bar same-sex marriage. In 2015 the U.S. Supreme Court struck down state laws that prevented same-sex marriage.

Ebbin told the committee that the 2006 amendment "stained" Virginia's constitution.

He said his proposed amendment to remove the language and affirm a right to marry "provides a fundamental dignity and equality to our friends, family and neighbors, and to me."

Representatives of Equality Virginia and the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance spoke in favor of Ebbin's resolution.

Representatives of the Virginia Catholic Conference and the Virginia Assembly of Independent Baptists spoke against the measure.

"We affirm the dignity of every person," said Caruso of the Virginia Catholic Conference. "We also believe marriage has an original design and purpose that predates any nation, religion or law."