House Finance advances Youngkin bill to suspend gas tax

Delegates on the House Finance Committee met Tuesday in Richmond to debate Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposal for a three-month gas tax holiday. Republicans on the GOP-led committee voted in support while Democrats - who want to give $50 payments to vehicle owners instead - opposed the governor's idea.

But the committee hearing was largely for show. The Democratic controlled Virginia Senate says the plan is dead on arrival and Senate Finance Chairwoman Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, has said Youngkin's plan "isn't going to happen."

What did happen Tuesday were partisan speeches and maneuvers on the committee.

The General Assembly is in a special session because lawmakers couldn't agree on a new budget during this year's regular session, and several other bills also remain pending.

Youngkin's gas tax holiday was introduced in the special session through a bill from Del. Tara Durant, R-Stafford. She's a 2023 candidate for state Senate in an important seat Youngkin will need to win if he wants his Republican Party to control both chambers of the legislature so he can advance his agenda.

Youngkin is pushing for the legislature to enact a variety of tax cuts, and he announced his gas tax proposal in March after Senate Democrats rejected his request to suspend Virginia's most recent 5-cent increase to the gas tax for a year.

The governor wants to use what he described as $437 million in unanticipated transportation revenues to suspend the state's 26 cent gas tax in May, June and July, reduce it by 50 percent in August and reduce it by 25 percent in September before it returns to its normal rate.

The purpose is “to help cut the costs for Virginia families and fight the price of gasoline that has increased 48 percent in the last 12 months," Durant told the Finance Committee, which advanced the bill to the House Appropriations Committee for consideration.

She said the state could afford the tax cut and it wouldn't affect scheduled transportation improvements.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Virginia on Tuesday was $3.94, according to AAA.

Democrats pushed back, saying their idea of $50 payments for up to two cars per household would provide more aid to people who need it.

Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, said she calculated that the average motorist would receive $11 a month under the Youngkin proposal.

“The 11 dollars a month won’t feed anyone at McDonald’s, I know that having just driven up to the window on the way down," she said. The committee voted down her proposal.

Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax, noted that non-Virginians filling their tanks in the commonwealth would avoid paying gas tax, too.

"I’ve heard a lot of concern about the transportation money that it’s going to take out of the system," he said. “A lot of non-Virginians are going to benefit from this gas tax holiday.”

Garren Shipley, the communications director for House Republicans, responded by tweeting that his family fills up four times a month, 18 gallons each time, and would save $108 during the period from May to July in which the tax would be suspended.

