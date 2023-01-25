House gatekeepers clear bill to crack down on false calls to police

On the morning of the very day Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, was to present his House Bill 1572 to crack down on false calls to police, fire departments or emergency medical services, someone called in a threat to a high school principal in his home town.

E.C. Glass High School went into lockdown.

“I am grateful that no one has been harmed and for the work law enforcement is doing to apprehend the person who chose to incite fear and violence today,” Walker told the House of Delegates criminal justice subcommittee.

But, he added: “This is not the first time this has happened in the city of Lynchburg over the last year, and unfortunately I’m sure this will not be the last time for any of our districts,” he said.

To try to stop the calls, Walker proposed making a false call a class one misdemeanor, subject to a jail term of up to one year and a fine of up to $2,500.

If somebody suffers a serious injury or is killed during the response to such a call, the bill said conviction could mean a prison term of up to 10 years.

“We need to make the punishment fit the crime,” said Del. Angelia Williams Graves, D-Norfolk, whose nearly identical bill was merged with Walker’s.

"Swatting," or prank calls to bring out police, such as a SWAT team, is a becoming a major cost to law enforcement in terms of officers' wasted time, and loss to schools in instructional time, she said.

But the costs can be even higher, she said.

“Someone is making a joke, playing a prank" but there can be a loss of life as a result, she said.

The bills won support from police, sheriffs and the Youngkin administration.

“It stresses families and is dangerous to school personnel,” said Nicole Wittmann, deputy attorney general.

The subcommittee, the gatekeeper for all criminal justice legislation in the House of Delegates, approved the measure in a bipartisan 5-0 vote.

The subcommittee killed House Bill 1960, offered by Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, that would have repealed dozens of the mandatory minimum sentences on drug offenses and on driving with a suspended license.

The bill would keep in place the mandatory minimums imposed for violent crimes against people, including murder, arson and sexual offenses.

The bill was the same as one Mullin introduced in 2021, when Democrats controlled the Courts of Justice committee, but Republican members have generally favored mandatory minimums while most Democrats object. Mullin's 2021 effort stalled in conference committee as negotiators for the House and Senate couldn't resolve differences over mandatory minimums for violent crime.

The subcommittee killed the bill on a party-line 4-1 vote.

Earlier, the panel approved House Bill 2360, proposed by Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, that would increase the penalty for a violent felony involving the use of a firearm if the offender had previously been convicted of felony with a firearm. Conviction of a second such offense would bring a mandatory prison term of 10 years, up from five years.

“We need to up the price for violence, violence in commission of a crime,” Wittmann said.

The subcommittee also approved a bill from Del. Kathy Byron, R-Lynchburg, that would make an organized effort by two or more people to steal from more than one store a felony punishable by five to 20 years in prison. Fencing the stolen property would be subject to the same punishment.

