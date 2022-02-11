House GOP approves hundreds of Northam nominees for state boards, ending threat in scuffle with Democrats

With some exceptions, GOP House leaders on Friday cleared more than 1,000 of former Gov. Ralph Northam's nominees serving on dozens of government boards, backing down from a threat to leave the roles vacant in a scuffle with Democrats.

Northam named the nominees to sit on boards that deal with industry regulations, universities and trade agreements. The appointees were serving on a temporary basis awaiting confirmation from the legislature.

Earlier Friday, Democrats in the House and Senate said House GOP leaders had told them that they did not intend to confirm the nominees by Friday night's midnight deadline.

The nominees would have been effectively removed from their jobs, leaving a whopping number of technical positions open for the new governor, Republican Glenn Youngkin, to fill.

The standoff appeared to stem from Democrats' opposition to Youngkin’s Natural Resources Secretary Andrew Wheeler, who served as the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under President Donald Trump, and claims by Senate Democrats that they pose a "brick wall" to the Virginia GOP.

On Tuesday the Senate voted 21-19 along party lines to back a committee amendment removing Wheeler from a list of appointments working its way through the Senate.

Before a vote Friday evening to confirm the Northam nominees, House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, said the House GOP does not believe Senate Democrats are "acting in good faith."

"Neither chamber should be bragging about being a 'brick wall'," he said.

Ultimately, the chamber approved hundreds of nominees, with 11 exceptions. Republicans in the House rejected three of Northam's nominees to the state Board of Education -- Stewart D. Roberson, Anthony Swann and Jamelle Smith Wilson.

Roberson and Wilson are both former Hanover County school superintendents.

They also rejected two of Northam's nominees to the State Air Pollution Control Board, as well as nominees to Old Dominion University's board of visitors, and other boards.

Notably, they rejected Northam's nomination of Del. David Bulova, D-Fairfax, to the Virginia Water Resources Research Center Advisory Board, drawing boos from some of his colleagues in the chamber.

Democrats in the legislature heavily criticized the GOP's threats. Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke of Hampton said earlier Friday that House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, had made clear in a conversation Friday that he did not intend to act on the appointments. She said that during the exchange, “the bravado and arrogance of House Republicans and Governor Youngkin were laid bare.”

“They are putting partisan politics ahead of good governance,” Locke said in a statement.

Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, said the move by the GOP would have brought “ parts of our government to a screeching halt.” Ebbin said Senate Democrats were prepared to “fight fire with fire” by declining to confirm Youngkin’s own appointments.

The roles on the line included the boards of visitors of colleges and universities, and the boards that help set rules for regulated professions like dentistry. They also included boards for the Virginia Port Authority, as well as Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Go Virginia, which vet economic development projects and appoint high-powered CEOs.

Many have been serving in their roles for months or a year.

Two high-ranking Northam administration officials who declined to be named because they are no longer working in government said many of the roles are not political, and that the people who have been working in them represent people sought out by the former administration for their expertise.

House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, said in a statement late Friday that the GOP threat and ultimate removal of some nominees without a full hearing was "reckless, plain and simple."

“This is not a win for our government, ” Filler-Corn said.